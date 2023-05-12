Reeves Concrete Solutions Soars, Landing High-Profile Clients for Decorative Concrete Coatings Jobs in the Atlanta Area

Rustic Concrete Wood residential patio Beautiful metallic marble residential floor Reeves Concrete Solutions The Concrete Protector

Quality of work combined with experience and excellent customer service has set them apart from the local competition.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- In the world of decorative concrete coatings, Reeves Concrete Solutions has emerged as a leading name, providing exceptional craftsmanship and innovative solutions to transform ordinary surfaces into stunning works of art. With a string of recent successes, this Atlanta-based company has been making waves in the industry, securing high-profile clients and solidifying its reputation as a premier provider of decorative concrete coatings in the Atlanta area."After decades in the poured concrete wall business, we were ready for a change," explained David Reeves. "Looking through options, we found decorative concrete to fit as a good solution for our business to take its next step.""To start, we had the idea to be a garage floor coatings company. Now, that has become a very small percentage of our work," Reeves added. "We started on our own and then family and friends' homes before beginning customer work. Some of that work really boosted the opportunities coming in, which led to a lot of overlay work, for example, Rustic Concrete Wood and Flagstone."Reeves attributed much of their growing success to the support of The Concrete Protector , whose primary focus is helping contractors grow incredible businesses. From their nationally known concrete coatings training to their unique marketing platform, Reeves was able to get all the education and support needed to grow his new business into what it is today.Reeves Concrete Solutions sets itself apart by offering an impressive array of innovative solutions and customization options to meet the unique needs and preferences of each client. From stamped concrete to epoxy coatings, their diverse range of products and techniques ensures that every project is treated as a distinct masterpiece. Whether clients desire a rustic, natural stone appearance or a sleek, contemporary finish, Reeves Concrete Solutions brings their visions to life with remarkable attention to detail.Reeves said they landed their first commercial job from a local car dealership wanting 7,500 square feet of epoxy metallic marble."This job turned out great, and it took the crew's fear away from bigger, more profitable jobs.," Reeves noted. "After that, there were many commercial locations that wanted some work done."It wasn't long before they were hired to do a coating job for a Tesla dealership needing 88,000 square feet of flooring. This job really pushed Reeves and his crew to focus on landing projects that would provide at least 100,000 square feet of coatings work.Recently, Reeves Concrete Solutions signed a contract with Lockheed Martin, an aerospace company in Marietta, GA, to install coatings into some tanks they have on the facility."Knowing that our company could offer a solution that was a bit off the normal scale, and with the help from our supplier, The Concrete Protector, we knew we could give them a great solution," Reeves stated. "We also did work for Amazon to repair 750,000 square feet of concrete. Doing these types of jobs has increased our confidence and ability to take on these large types of installations."The ability to secure high-profile clients is a testament to Reeves Concrete Solutions' stellar reputation and exceptional quality of work. By consistently surpassing client expectations, the company has a perfect 5.0 overall rating from their Google Reviews and a positive word-of-mouth reputation, attracting more prestigious clients in the process."The Reeves Family is an amazing example of growing a successful family business," said Brett Pettiford of The Concrete Protector. "They grew Internally and progressed their business reaching their goals at each step along the way. Their dependability and consistency have truly made them loved by their customers."One crucial aspect that sets Reeves Concrete Solutions apart is its focus on efficient project management and timely completion. They understand the importance of adhering to strict deadlines, particularly when working with high-profile clients. The company employs a streamlined approach that ensures smooth coordination from start to finish, minimizing disruptions and delivering outstanding results within the specified timeframe.Reeves Concrete Solutions places a high value on customer satisfaction, going above and beyond to create a pleasant and stress-free experience for its clients. From the initial consultation to the final walkthrough, their team maintains clear and open lines of communication, actively listening to clients' preferences and concerns. By providing personalized attention and addressing any questions promptly, Reeves Concrete Solutions ensures that each and every customer receive exceptional service throughout the entire process."They went out of their way to make sure I was able to meet a closing deadline by squeezing me into their day. They were professional, arrived on time, and the work was completed beyond my expectations," Nakia Jeffries posted in a 5-Star Google Review As Reeves Concrete Solutions continues to expand its reach and land high-profile clients in the Atlanta area, the company remains dedicated to pushing the boundaries of decorative concrete coatings. They consistently stay up-to-date with the latest trends and advancements in the industry, incorporating innovative techniques and materials into their projects. With its commitment to excellence, Reeves Concrete Solutions is poised to continue its remarkable success and leave a lasting imprint on the world of decorative concrete.Reeves Concrete Solutions is a Veteran-Owned Business. To learn more or to schedule a free quote for your concrete flooring project call 770-371-6063 or visit them online at www.reevesconcretesolutions.com

