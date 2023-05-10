Attorney General Marty Jackley Says No Foul Play, No Threat to Public After Discovery of Body In Lincoln County

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has announced that no foul play is suspected and that there is no threat to the public after a male body was found Tuesday in rural Lincoln County.

The body was found Tuesday afternoon in a vehicle near the intersection of 275th Street and 477th Avenue southeast of Harrisburg. At this time, the case is being treated as an unattended death.

People who may have seen a white car in the ditch at that intersection are asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Attorney General Jackley said there has been good cooperation among the agencies involved in the investigation. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation with assistance from the state Division of Criminal Investigation.

-30-