RUSSIA, May 10 - Mikhail Mishustin holds a strategic session on setting up and developing the GosTech national platform 10 May 2023 Предыдущая новость Следующая новость Mikhail Mishustin holds a strategic session on setting up and developing the GosTech national platform

In 2023, 24 federal government bodies are expected to switch their IT systems to GosTech, a comprehensive national platform, while the regions will begin the move in 2024, as per a presidential executive order.

“We are building a platform designed to streamline inter-agency interaction while making government services more user-friendly,” Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said in his remarks at a strategic session on the project.

The initiative to create a national digital platform is an important element in terms of ensuring that the Russian state IT sector can operate independently, as well as strengthening the country’s technological sovereignty. Carried out by the Government in keeping with the President’s instructions, the project also involves industry actors and experts. The fact that the GosTech project relies exclusively on Russian software solutions is one of its key features, greatly contributing to the reliable and safe operation of state systems and services. This has special importance considering the ever more frequent cyberattacks.

Federal Property Online is the first service to be launched on this new digital platform. It enables users to apply to buy or lease property, conclude transactions, and carry out settlements online.

GosTech has also developed solutions for the Mandatory Health Insurance Fund to give people access to their mandatory health insurance policies online so that they do not have to carry their insurance cards with them to doctor’s appointments.

Another 150 state IT systems will join the GosTech digital platform soon, but only after undergoing a rigorous audit to confirm compliance with the required level of security.

Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko called GosTech one of the most secure systems.

“Regulators have certified the platform’s core for hosting state IT systems with their high security requirements. GosSOPKA, the State System for Identifying, Preventing and Eliminating Cyber Attacks, has taken on the task of controlling and monitoring the system. Moving forward, we will fine-tune its disaster-resilient infrastructure by setting up a single situations room and a network of backbone data processing centres across the country,” the deputy prime minister pointed out.

He went on to say that the World Bank ranked Russia as one of the leading countries in terms of promoting the digital transformation of its government sector in 2022. The World Bank views the existence of an operating state cloud platform serving all government agencies as one of the indicators when calculating the digital transformation index.

“GosTech will be proactive in expanding its operations, thanks in part to machine learning solutions and AI,” the deputy prime minister said.

