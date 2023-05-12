UMI Marketing Solutions Earns 2023 Great Place To Work Certification™

UMI Marketing Solutions is the leading distributed marketing partner for fast-growing multi-location brands.

UMI Marketing Solutions, the premier marketing operations partner for multi-location brands, has been certified for a 3rd time as a Great Place To Work.

RICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- UMI MARKETING SOLUTIONS is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the third year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at UMI Marketing Solutions. This year, 84% of employees said it’s a great place To Work – 35 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that UMI stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

"Our team members are the heart and soul of UMI, and their unwavering dedication to providing exceptional service to our clients is what sets us apart. We're honored to be recognized as a Great Place to Work." - Amy Peart CEO

At UMI, we pride ourselves on creating a culture of collaboration, creativity, and growth. We believe that our team members are our greatest asset, and we work hard to create a supportive environment that encourages professional development and personal well-being. With a focus on innovation and a commitment to excellence, UMI is an exciting and fulfilling place to work.



About UMI Marketing Solutions

UMI is not just any agency partner, we are the industry leader in strategic planning and executing marketing programs at the national, local, and independent levels. Our mission is to maximize brand marketing dollars and become a true extension of the teams we serve, regardless of the industry. With our turn-key solutions, exceptional client experience, and proprietary customizable technology, we are revolutionizing the way businesses operate and go to market. Our solutions provide overall cost and time efficiencies that significantly impact your bottom line. At UMI, we offer a wide range of services, including print production and sourcing, national and local strategy and planning, marketing execution, event management, and much more. Trust us to take your business to the next level!



About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.



About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com