Fresh Thyme Market Partners With Radian To Implement World-Class Merchandising Capabilities
Fresh Thyme Market Partners With Radian To Implement World-Class Merchandising Analytics And Planning Capabilities.
Fresh Thyme Market has entered into a multi-year agreement with Radian to provide merchandising analytics and planning tools including promotion optimization, price management, assortment development and supporting analytics.
Additionally, Fresh Thyme Market has leveraged Radian to accelerate their brand strategy by supporting their already exceptional team with Radian’s Retail industry expertise.
Pete Heinz, Fresh Thyme Market’s VP of Strategy
“Radian partners with us on our journey to build out our pricing and promotional strategic initiatives and provide roadmaps to help us get there. They tailor their work in a way that delivers world class merchandising capabilities to our Executive Leadership down to our front-line Category Managers and support teams. These capabilities will deliver an enhanced shopping experience for Fresh Thyme Market customers as well as improved financial performance for our company.”
Jason Rumley, Radian Principal
“Partnering with Fresh Thyme Market- a company that is agile, moves quickly, and has a solid merchandising team - has been fantastic. One of our strengths is configuring our analytics and tools quickly to align with our client’s strategic priorities. In today’s environment, retailers need to accelerate time-to-benefit and reduce overall support costs. Working with Pete and his team illustrate what agile, action-focused merchandising really looks like.”
About Fresh Thyme Market
Fresh Thyme Market, a local, community-focused grocer with 71 stores in 10 states throughout the Midwest, was born from a genuine desire to help people live better and healthier lives. Every day Fresh Thyme Market works to be a trusted resource in our communities, bringing people access to real food at real affordable prices. With a local focus on what the community needs, each store provides fresh, natural, and organic food at affordable prices. By offering an immersive, intuitive shopping experience, Fresh Thyme Market meets people wherever they are on their journey to living a healthier lifestyle. For more information, please visit http://www.freshthyme.com
About Radian
Radian Group, Inc. integrates big data, analytics, and industry expertise into an efficient solution for Grocery Retailers, Foodservice Distributors, and Food and Beverage manufacturers. Based in Nashville, Radian has offices / client teams in cities around the US including Houston, Pittsburgh, Albany, Kansas City, Charlotte, and Jacksonville. For more information, please visit https://www.radiangroup.com/
Roger Mercado
