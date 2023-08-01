Brookshire’s Grocery Co. Deploying Radian’s Best-in-Class Promotional Planning Capabilities
Brookshire Grocery Co. (BGC) is partnering with Radian to deliver powerful, highly-configurable data-driven tools to their Category Managers and pricing teams. These tools, along with the hands-on support from Radian’s senior practitioners, are quickly improving the promotional planning decisions and investments for both BGC and their supplier partners.
Jerry LeClair, EVP – Chief Merchant Officer and Retail at BGC
“We’re on a journey to improve our overall business performance and category management capabilities. We chose Radian because we knew their analytics and tools would be exceptional but their hands-on, side-by-side training and delivery approach would be even better. They listen, they really partner and they’re flexible. We’re already seeing real improvement in how we approach TPRs and other promotional activity. Just as importantly, I’m excited how quickly we are internalizing our new tools and capabilities into our everyday activities…the peer-to-peer dialogue and discussions have been even better than expected.”
Roger Mercado, Radian Principal
“Partenering with Jerry and his team is a privilege and illustrates how the combination of leading edge tools and analytics with merchandising and pricing experience, drives real results. BGC’s Merchandising and Pricing team’s high level of engagement, collaboration and their culture to always “do the right thing for their business” is what sets them apart. Their energy fuels our team of technical and industry practitioners to deliver advanced promotional planning tools and data-driven insights that are innovative, powerful and easy to use. It’s been great to see how each of the business teams are proactively adopting the tools and insights to drive their businesses.”
About Brookshire Grocery Company
BGC is a family business founded on Sept. 1, 1928, when Wood T. Brookshire opened the Company’s first store in downtown Tyler, Texas. He laid a foundation of core values focused on incredible customer service, tenacity and competitive grit. BGC currently operates more than 205 stores in four states – Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and Oklahoma – with four distribution centers and two corporate offices. Customers who enter our stores can expect to find a great variety of quality fresh products and our friendly employee-partners who embody our core values and are happy to help. Learn more about our four banners of stores and all they have to offer here.
About Radian
Radian Group, Inc. integrates big data, analytics, and industry expertise into an efficient solution for Grocery Retailers, Foodservice Distributors, and Food and Beverage manufacturers. Based in Nashville, Radian has offices / client teams in cities around the US including Minneapolis, Pittsburgh, Albany, Kansas City, Raleigh, and Jacksonville. Learn more here.
