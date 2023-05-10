Read more about GBI Investigates Death in Dublin

Dublin, Georgia (May 9, 2023) – The GBI is investigating a death in Dublin, GA. On Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at about 9:20 a.m., the Dublin Police Department requested the GBI for assistance. Jimquez Nikwon Smith, age 26, of Dublin, was found lying in the road with a gunshot wound. Police received a 911 call at about 9:00 a.m. after someone noticed Smith on Kingsby Street, Dublin, Laurens County, Georgia. Smith later died at Fairview Park Hospital. No arrests have been made.

The investigation is active and ongoing. If anyone has information about this case, please contact the GBI regional investigative office in Eastman at 478-374-6988 or the Dublin Police Department at 478-277-5023.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.