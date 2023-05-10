Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,269 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 443,305 in the last 365 days.

Read more about GBI Investigates Death in Dublin

Dublin, Georgia (May 9, 2023) – The GBI is investigating a death in Dublin, GA. On Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at about 9:20 a.m., the Dublin Police Department requested the GBI for assistance. Jimquez Nikwon Smith, age 26, of Dublin, was found lying in the road with a gunshot wound. Police received a 911 call at about 9:00 a.m. after someone noticed Smith on Kingsby Street, Dublin, Laurens County, Georgia. Smith later died at Fairview Park Hospital. No arrests have been made. 

The investigation is active and ongoing. If anyone has information about this case, please contact the GBI regional investigative office in Eastman at 478-374-6988 or the Dublin Police Department at 478-277-5023.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

You just read:

Read more about GBI Investigates Death in Dublin

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more