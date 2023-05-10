Read more about GBI Arrests LaGrange Woman in Theft Investigation

LaGrange, Troup County, GA (May 9, 2023) – The GBI has arrested and charged Brandy Clower, age 39, of LaGrange, Georgia with theft by taking and exploitation and intimidation of an elder person. On March 8, 2023, the LaGrange Police Department asked the GBI to investigate allegations of employee theft from Holliday Realtors.

Preliminary information indicates that while Clower was employed at Holliday Realtors, Clower stole over $500,000.00 from the business. Clower was booked into the Troup County Jail. Additional charges are pending further investigation.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Region 2/Columbus Field Office at 706-565-7888. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Troup County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.