BCI - Westminster Barracks / Simple Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B1002695
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Trp. Jason Lengfellner
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 04/20/23
INCIDENT LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
VIOLATION: Simple Assault
ACCUSED: Tyler Foster
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Southern State Correctional Facility
VICTIM: Dylan Williams
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Southern State Correctional Facility
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
The Vermont State Police were notified by staff at Southern State Correctional Facility (SSCF) that inmate Tyler Foster, physically assaulted inmate, Dylan Williams, on 04/20/23, while at SSCF. Williams received minor injuries as a result. At the conclusion of the investigation, Foster was issued a citation to appear in Windsor County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 06/20/23 for the above charge. He remains incarcerated.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/20/23
COURT: Windsor County Superior Court, Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.