BCI - Westminster Barracks / Simple Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B1002695

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Trp. Jason Lengfellner                             

STATION: Westminster                   

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 04/20/23

INCIDENT LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

VIOLATION: Simple Assault

 

ACCUSED: Tyler Foster                                              

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Southern State Correctional Facility

 

VICTIM: Dylan Williams

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Southern State Correctional Facility

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police were notified by staff at Southern State Correctional Facility (SSCF) that inmate Tyler Foster, physically assaulted inmate, Dylan Williams, on 04/20/23, while at SSCF. Williams received minor injuries as a result. At the conclusion of the investigation, Foster was issued a citation to appear in Windsor County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 06/20/23 for the above charge. He remains incarcerated.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/20/23         

COURT: Windsor County Superior Court, Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

