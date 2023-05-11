San Diego Cosmetic Dentist Offers Potential Solutions to Manage Dental Anxiety
Dr. Landon Libby of Mission Valley-based practice Libby Dental outlines how sedation dentistry can allow patients to more comfortably undergo treatment.
What drives me is the potential for every person to feel better about themselves, and the way they look and feel when they leave my office.”SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fear of the dentist often serves as a catalyst for avoiding the preventive and reconstructive care required to keep your smile in good condition. Commonly known as “dental phobia,” patients can experience anxiety about their dental treatments in varying degrees. Some men and women delay their regular dental examinations, while others neglect their dental health for years — even decades. In general, dental anxiety can affect patients of all ages and backgrounds. Dr. Landon Libby, a DOCS-certified cosmetic dentist based in San Diego, offers possible sedation dentistry solutions to help reduce dental anxiety and provide a more relaxing treatment experience.
Sedation dentistry involves administering medications or anesthesia to help calm or relax a patient
during the course of their treatment. These sedation techniques may be incorporated during routine dental care treatments such as hygiene cleanings, fillings, and crowns, or utilized in complex cases involving full mouth rehabilitation, dental implants, tooth extractions, and more extensive dental work. The type and level of sedation are customized according to an individual’s unique needs and the severity of anxiety experienced. At Libby Dental, sedation options include oral-conscious sedation for more mild forms of dental anxiety and IV sedation, which can achieve a deeper state of tranquility.
Administered in the form of a pill and liquid medication, oral-conscious sedation allows patients to respond to commands during their treatment while inducing a state of calmness and serenity. This type of sedation has an amnesic effect and allows patients to be fully relaxed while in the dentist’s chair. Dr. Libby has completed advanced education courses from the Dental Organization for Continuing Sedation
Education (DOCS) — the number one provider of dental sedation training in the country — giving him
the necessary experience to complement patients’ treatments with sleep dentistry.
According to the American Dental Association (ADA), sedation dentistry is considered a safe and effective method of enhancing patient comfort during dental procedures. As a dentist who strives to enhance patients’ quality of life by redefining what it means to visit the dentist, Dr. Libby believes dental sedation can be a successful complement to treatment for patients who are good candidates. “What drives me is the potential for every person to feel better about themselves, and the way they look and feel when they leave my office,” he comments. Dr. Libby and the team at Libby Dental appreciate the ability to provide anxious patients with a more pleasant, comfortable, and relaxing experience while they receive care.
About Landon Libby, DDS
Dr. Landon Libby is a San Diego cosmetic dentist offering the entire gamut of preventive, cosmetic, and restorative dentistry treatments. Dr. Libby received his Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS) at Loma Linda University School of Dentistry, where he developed a passion for spreading goodwill through dentistry and helping improve patients’ quality of life. On top of being the lead clinician at Libby Dental, Dr. Libby is also president of the National Association of Seventh Day Adventist Dentists (NASDAD) and sits on the board of the World Health Dental Organization Board of Directors (WHDO) — a non-profit organization that works to increase access to quality dental care. With a strong belief in philanthropy, Dr. Libby often travels around the world to provide treatments for underserved communities. Dr. Libby is available for interview upon request.
