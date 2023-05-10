HitCheck Announces HIPAA Compliance

HitCheck Concussion Assessment Mobile App

Concussion Assessment Mobile App Achieves Certification

While HitCheck is not required to be HIPAA-compliant, we want to demonstrate that we utilize many tools to ensure a safe and secure platform.” — Mike Piha, HitCheck CEO/Co-Founder

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HitCheck announced today that it has received HIPAA Compliance Certification from Vanta, the leading trust management and security compliance platform. HitCheck, is the mobile app that is utilized by clinicians, athletic trainers, and medics to track athletes’ and military service members’ unique brain performance and screen for signs of concussion. Since its inception in 2016, HitCheck has implemented the highest levels of data security including protecting personal health information.

According to the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA) is a federal law that required the creation of national standards to protect sensitive patient health information from being disclosed without the patient's consent or knowledge. The HIPAA Privacy Rule establishes national standards and requires appropriate safeguards to protect the privacy of protected health information and sets limits and conditions on the uses and disclosures that may be made of such information without an individual’s authorization.

“While HitCheck is not required to be HIPAA-compliant, we want to demonstrate to our subscribers and the general public, that we go above and beyond what is required,” said HitCheck CEO/Co-Founder, Mike Piha. “HIPPA compliance is one of many tools we utilize to ensure a safe and secure platform.”

HitCheck has conducted more than 1.5 Million baselines tests on more than 400,000 athletes in 6 countries as part of concussion management protocols. Key partnerships include Stanford University, University of Portland, Baylor Scott & White Health, NFL Alumni Association, Mindful Players Project, Play USA Rugby, and American Youth Football and Cheer. The HitCheck cognitive assessment includes balance testing and symptoms monitoring, which meets all NCAA Concussion Safety Protocol Management requirements. HitCheck is also working with the US Department of Defense for research and development with the US Air Force and US Army.

About HitCheck

Drawing on decades of medical research, HitCheck takes standardized cognitive testing methods and translates them into short, simple mobile assessment tests that users can take immediately whenever and wherever a head injury is suspected. Each test measures a specific aspect of brain performance, such as coordination, memory, reaction time, etc. Once the test is complete, the technology captures important data, records and compares objective, quantitative results from prior performance, and highlights changes in brain functions that may require medical attention. For more information on HitCheck visit: https://www.hitcheck.com/about or info@hitcheck.com.

About Vanta:

Vanta was founded in 2018 to provide automation of security monitoring for compliance standards like SOC 2, HIPAA, and ISO 27001. The company is the leading trust management platform that helps simplify and centralize security for more than 4,000 organizations of all sizes. Vanta was recently named the #1 Leader in G2’s Winter 2023 Grid Reports for Security Compliance. Vanta continues to provide solutions allowing companies to holistically understand, prioritize, and reduce risks with their company to build a stronger security approach and demonstrate compliance. For more information on Vanta visit: https://www.vanta.com/company/about

HitCheck Contact: Dayne@HitCheck.com

###