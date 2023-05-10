Omnis Software Launches Omnis Studio Version 11
Omnis Studio 11, with redesigned UI and IDE for faster and more intuitive app development
SAXMUNDHAM, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Omnis Software, a leading provider of cross-platform application development tools, has announced the release of Omnis Studio version 11, the latest update to their powerful development environment for creating applications for desktop, web, and mobile platforms.
— Birgit Jäger, Director Global Sales & Marketing at Omnis Software.
With a completely redesigned user interface, Omnis Studio 11 offers developers a more intuitive and streamlined development experience. The new interface provides developers with a simplified workflow, enabling them to create high-quality applications faster and with fewer developer resources than ever before. Developers new to Omnis will find the onboarding extremely easy and will be able to build their first mobile or web app within hours.
"We are excited to launch Omnis Studio version 11," said Birgit Jäger, Director Global Sales & Marketing at Omnis Software. "This release is a significant milestone in our company's history, and it reflects our commitment to providing developers with the most powerful and user-friendly tools for application development."
Omnis Studio version 11 introduces many new UI controls that enable developers to build beautiful and engaging applications. These new controls include customizable navigation bars, flexible grid and table views, and a variety of new data visualization components. With these tools, developers can create stunning and engaging user interfaces that enhance the user experience.
"Our goal with Omnis Studio 11 is to provide developers with the most powerful and flexible development environment available," said Bob Whiting, Worldwide Omnis General Manager. "We believe that this release will enable developers to create applications that are more intuitive, engaging, and efficient than ever before in a fraction of the time."
Omnis Studio version 11 is available for download now. To learn more about the latest features and capabilities, please visit www.omnis.net
