Omnis Software Launches Version 11

Omnis Software Ltd Logo

Omnis Software Ltd

Omnis Studio 11 Image

Redesigned UI and IDE for faster and more intuitive app development

This release is a significant milestone in our company's history, and it reflects our commitment to providing developers with the most powerful and user-friendly tools for application development.”
— Birgit Jäger
SAXMUNDHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Omnis Software, a leading provider of cross-platform application development tools, has announced the release of Omnis Studio version 11, the latest update to their powerful development environment for creating applications for desktop, web, and mobile platforms.

With a completely redesigned user interface, Omnis Studio 11 offers developers a more intuitive and streamlined development experience. The new interface provides developers with a simplified workflow, enabling them to create high-quality applications faster and with fewer developer resources than ever before. Developers new to Omnis will find the onboarding extremely easy and will be able to build their first mobile or web app within hours.
"We are excited to launch Omnis Studio version 11," said Birgit Jäger, Director Global Sales & Marketing at Omnis Software. "This release is a significant milestone in our company's history, and it reflects our commitment to providing developers with the most powerful and user-friendly tools for application development."
Omnis Studio version 11 introduces many new UI controls that enable developers to build beautiful and engaging applications. These new controls include customizable navigation bars, flexible grid and table views, and a variety of new data visualization components. With these tools, developers can create stunning and engaging user interfaces that enhance the user experience.

"Our goal with Omnis Studio 11 is to provide developers with the most powerful and flexible development environment available," said Bob Whiting, Worldwide Omnis General Manager. "We believe that this release will enable developers to create applications that are more intuitive, engaging, and efficient than ever before in a fraction of the time."

Omnis Studio version 11 is available for download now. To learn more about the latest features and capabilities, please visit www.omnis.net

Stephen Mitchell
Omnis Software Ltd
+44 1728 603011
stephen.mitchell@omnis.net
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Omnis Software Launches Version 11

Distribution channels: Education, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Science, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Stephen Mitchell
Omnis Software Ltd
+44 1728 603011 stephen.mitchell@omnis.net
Company/Organization
Omnis Software Ltd
Carlton Park House Carlton Park Industrial Estate
Saxmundham, IP17 2NL
United Kingdom
+44 1728 603011
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Omnis Studio 10 is a productive and flexible development environment designed to facilitate serious connectivity and integration where compromise is not an option. One defining Omnis Studio feature is its unique, easy-to-learn programming language: Each app is only coded once, and then runs on literally every device, browser and operating system – giving you total network compatibility and unrivalled, cross-platform access and communication. And less manual input means you achieve the same functionality with smaller development teams, saving money and getting your ideas on to the market far sooner. Over four decades, Omnis has continued to evolve and support software developers across all business sectors. The company’s vast experience in cross-platform development means it now offers one of the most mature and powerful application development environments found on the market. With flexibility built into its core DNA, Omnis Studio is the perfect choice for today’s commercial environments which call for all kinds of multi-tier, enterprise-wide, and web-based applications. In our convergent, interactive world where change is certain, yet everything else is up for grabs, Omnis just becomes more indispensable.

Omnis Software

More From This Author
Omnis Software Launches Omnis Studio Version 11
Omnis Software Launches Omnis Studio Version 11
Omnis Software Launches Version 11
View All Stories From This Author