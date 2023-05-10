Construction scheduled to begin on I-29 near Mooreton

BISMARCK, N.D. – Construction is scheduled to begin Monday, May 15, on northbound lanes of Interstate 29 between the Mooreton interchange (exit 23) to two miles north of the Galchutt interchange (exit 33).



The project includes crack and seal repairs with overlay, structure repair, and improvements to the weigh scale. The Highway Patrol Weigh Scale located at mile marker 24 will remain open except during pavement repairs, sidewalk improvements, and overlay operations.



Northbound traffic will be reduced to one lane, with speed reductions of 55 mph through the work zone and 40 mph through active sites of work with workers present. A 11-foot width reduction will be in place at the startup and will increase to 20 feet at certain times. Traffic will be switched between driving and passing lanes multiple times throughout the duration of the project.



The project is expected to be completed mid-to-late October.



The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.



For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.



###



C O N T A C T :



Sarah Arntson

sararntson@nd.gov

701-328-6965

