IN NEW BOOK, STROKE SURVIVORS SHARE THEIR STORIES SO THAT OTHERS MAY LEARN
EMERGING FROM THE DARK by Terence Ang
I encourage anyone who has had a stroke, or has a loved one who has, to read this wonderful book.”UNITED STATES, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Every 40 seconds, someone somewhere has a stroke, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). About 795,000 in the U.S. alone suffer from this condition every year.
— Paul Brandus, USA Today
Yet what do people really know about what stroke people are going through – on both physical and emotional levels -- and do they have the proper understanding to offer appropriate support?
In his first book, Crying in the Dark, Terence Ang tells the powerful story of his journey to rediscover and reclaim his voice, his dignity, and emerge stronger after suffering a stroke in 2020. Now Ang has taken the crusade a step further in his second book, EMERGING FROM THE DARK, in which he has compiled a collection of real, uplifting and at the same time disturbing stories from people in various stages of stroke recovery – what they experience and how they feel.
EMERGING FROM THE DARK, which already has achieved Amazon #1 Bestseller status, is currently seeking a film deal and will be featured for its content in an upcoming issue of Screen International magazine read by thousands of entertainment industry professionals.
The tales that Ang has assembled describe unimaginable courage and determination. These are stories of fighters -- people who reject the idea of being a victim. Instead, they fight with everything they have to return to a normal daily life, even if the new normal is different from their old normal.
This book will change the way readers see people recovering from strokes. These are positive people with positive stories. They don’t want or need pity—they just want their stories to be heard.
The book includes a number of poignant illustrations created by Ang using his right hand -- the one affected by his stroke.
EMERGING FROM THE DARK already has received heaps of praise:
"Strokes can be debilitating -- or they can be dealt with in a way that allows people to continue to live happy and productive lives. I encourage anyone who has had a stroke, or has a loved one who has, to read this wonderful book." -- Paul Brandus, columnist for USA Today and Dow Jones/MarketWatch
“An inspiring read. The author has compiled a set of moving stories from people who have suffered the aftereffects of strokes. Most people don't really understand the gravity of this ailment and how it changes the person from within. This book will bring you closer to the ground reality and help you nurture strength and deliver support for the survivors. This book is a step toward the light, leaving the darkness behind!” – Amazon reviewer Aparna Preethi
“The book features Ang’s now signature illustrations and unique portrayal to tell the stories of other stroke survivors and even some of their caregivers. This book offers insights for medical workers, stroke survivors, caregivers, and even those who have never been, or not yet been, affected by stroke.” – Amazon reviewer Jill Rey
EMERGING FROM THE DARK, an interesting, powerful and unique way to shed light on the difficult process of stroke recovery, is available on Amazon and other popular retail outlets where books are sold.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
In August 2020, Terence Ang experienced a stroke. The largest electronics and home company in Singapore at the time had him in charge of digital marketing and e-commerce. As a stroke survivor, he wanted to make a difference in someone’s life through his own journey, with the hope of providing a positive outlook as one navigates everyday life. His first book, A Cry in the Dark, is about the author dealing with the aftermath of a stroke. After the launch of his first book, he was invited to speak at the World Stroke Congress 2022 in Singapore, where he shared his insights on health professionals impacting his recovery. This second book features stroke survivors sharing the individual stories of their own journeys. Visit www.gratefulsteps.sg.
