Deltec Bank & Trust Announces Key Appointments in Private Banking, Risk & Compliance, Technology & Operations
Deltec Bank & Trust Announces Key Appointments in Private Banking, Risk & Compliance, Technology & Operations to Bolster Private & Corporate Banking Offerings.NASSAU, NEW PROVIDENCE, BAHAMAS, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Deltec Bank and Trust Limited (Deltec Bank) announced a suite of senior-level promotions in preparation for the expansion of Deltec Bank’s service offerings in private and corporate banking. The move further solidifies Deltec Bank’s commitment to delivering innovative banking solutions through a strong operational, risk and compliance framework, for continued growth at scale.
“Deltec Bank is rooted in the global innovation ecosystem and is built on an ability to provide banking services to global, highly-demanding, rapidly-scaling entrepreneurs and their respective ventures with prudence and sound risk management,” says Odetta Morton, CEO of Deltec Bank.
The new appointments include internal promotions and external hires specifically geared towards expanding the Bank’s traditional and digital offerings to its global client base.
In support of its growth trajectory and future-forward vision, Deltec Bank is pleased to announce the appointments of Michael Schmidt as Managing Director of Private Banking, Emmanuel O. Komolafe as the Managing Director of Risk, Compliance and Legal, Tanmay Saxena as Managing Director of Data and Technology, Stasha Ninkovic as Managing Director of Operations and Candice Murton as Managing Director of Finance.
“The addition of Mr. Schmidt, Mr. Komolafe, Mr. Saxena, Mrs. Ninkovic and Ms. Murton’s combined expertise and experience at the helm demonstrates the breadth and scale of Deltec Bank’s expertise and continued pursuit of innovative excellence as an industry leader,” Morton added. “I look forward to building upon Deltec Bank’s vibrant history collaboratively with our growing team.”
About Deltec Bank and Trust
Deltec Bank and Trust Limited is a leading private and corporate bank with a history of growth and stability spanning more than 75 years. Deltec Bank has long prioritized forward-thinking financial solutions through industry-leading services that are aligned with a rigorous risk framework and meet highly prudent standards. Deltec Bank and Trust Limited is dedicated to accelerating the growth of global innovations, leveraging an expanded ecosystem of regulated service providers covering multi-currency fiat and digital banking, insurance and investment management supported by institutional-grade trading, payments and digital asset services.
About Michael Schmidt
Michael has 25 years of international experience across a range of roles at major banking institutions, and has a strong background in active trading and business development, delivering upon specialized banking transactions for institutional investors and UHNWI. He is a Certified International Wealth Manager (CIWM). As Managing Director of the Private Banking Division, Michael will lead the Bank’s international development plans and growing team of private banking experts, effectively delivering tailored financial solutions, grounded in the wisdom of 360-degree thinking to portfolio and estate management.
About Emmanuel O. Komolafe
Emmanuel is a Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) expert with years of experience in corporate governance, policy making, enterprise risk management, regulatory compliance, anti-money laundering, insurance, and strategic planning. As Managing Director of Risk, Compliance and Legal, Emmanuel O. Komolafe leads the overall development and management of Deltec’s risk management, compliance, and legal framework as an essential of component of the Bank’s business model, while guiding the bank’s approach to working with global clients in innovative and fast-growing sectors.
About Tanmay Saxena
Tanmay has over 20 years of experience in Private Banking and Technology, having previously held global positions leading international teams in digital transformation, digital platforms, innovation, business architecture, client engagement and more for major banks and startups. As Managing Director of Data and Technology at DBT, Tanmay will lead the team in creating innovative, scalable solutions and platforms for clients. He and his team will build the capabilities and technology, not only to support business growth, but to also enable new business models for the Bank, with the goal of transforming Deltec Bank into a data driven business with hyper-personalized client service.
About Candice Murton
Formerly Chief Operations Officer at Deltec Fund Services Limited, Candice has several years of auditing and assurance, and private banking experience into her new role. As Managing Director of Finance at DBT, Candice will oversee accounting and controls, corporate strategy and development and business planning.
About Stasha Ninkovic
Over the past twenty years, Stasha has worked at three global financial institutions in their Asset Servicing businesses and has also held senior roles at two leading Asset Management Firms. Most recently, she worked on paving the road for digital assets with regulators within Canada. In addition to her deep knowledge of "client side" and operations, Stasha also understands Deltec’s complex regulatory environment and has established strong relationships throughout the industry, giving her a unique perspective and enabling her to bring stakeholders together to resolve issues in a confident manner.
