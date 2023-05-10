pureLiFi congratulates co-founder and CSO, Professor Harald Haas on his nomination for a European Inventor Award

Professor Harald Haas co-founder and CSO of pureLiFi Ltd

Professor Harald Haas, co-founder of pureLiFi, has been nominated for the European Inventor Award in the Research Category for his pioneering work on LiFi.

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Professor Harald Haas, Chief Scientific Officer and co-founder of pureLiFi Ltd, has been nominated for the European Inventor Award in the Research Category for his pioneering work on LiFi, a wireless optical communication technology that uses light to transmit data.

The European Inventor Award recognises inventors who have made significant contributions to technological progress, economic growth, and improvements to our daily lives. Professor Haas' nomination is a recognition of the significant impact his work on LiFi has had on the field of communications.

LiFi technology has garnered global attention due to its potential to transform the way we access the internet. It's viewed as a complementary and alternative solution to overcome the long-standing issues of WiFi and cellular networks, such as security, congestion, bandwidth limitations, and reliability. LiFi is poised to play a critical role in the future of wireless communications and is seen as a promising candidate for the next generation of connectivity solutions.

LiFi technology has already been deployed in a range of industries, including defence, industrial and manufacturing. pureLiFi recently launched the world’s first Light Antenna ready for integration into millions of devices which will take LiFi to the masses enabling the next generation of wireless experiences.

Commenting on the nomination, Alistair Banham, CEO of pureLiFi, congratulates Professor Haas, saying, "We are delighted to see Harald being recognised for his ground-breaking work on LiFi and contributing to IP driving innovation and the realisation of mass adoption of LiFi technology. He has been instrumental in developing and promoting this transformative technology after first introducing LiFi to the world in 2011."

Professor Haas also expressed his gratitude for the nomination, saying, "I am honoured to be nominated for the European Inventor Award in the Research Category. This recognition is not only a personal achievement, but it also acknowledges the importance of LiFi to the communications and technology landscape. I hope that this nomination will help to bring even more attention to the potential of this technology."

The winners of the European Inventor Award will be announced on July 4, 2023. Professor Haas' nomination underscores the growing recognition of the potential of LiFi technology to transform the communications and technology landscape.

Professor Haas is a recognised expert in the field of wireless optical communications, hybrid optical wireless and RF communications. He holds 45 patents and his work has been cited more than 50,000 times and has been published in over 630 conference and journal papers. He co-authored the books "Principles of LED Light Communications Towards Networked LiFi" published with Cambridge University Press in 2015 and “An Introduction to Optical Wireless Mobile Communications with Artech House, 2021. He is a Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering, the Royal Society of Edinburgh, the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) in the USA and the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) in the UK.

LiFi technology is an exciting development in the world of communications, and Professor Haas' nomination for the European Inventor Award underscores its potential to change the way we connect to the internet.