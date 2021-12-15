Professor Harald Haas of pureLiFi is recognised for LiFi excellence as year closes.

Harald Haas, pureLiFi pureLiFi

Gobally recognised “Father of LiFi”, co-founder and CSO of pureLiFi has been celebrated for his research and scientific leadership in LiFi as 2021 closes

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The globally recognised “Father of LiFi”, co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer of pureLiFi has been celebrated for his research and scientific leadership in the field of optical wireless communications by two separate prominent organisations as 2021 closes.

As part of the annual LpS Digital Conference and Live Stream event on the 2nd of December 2021, Professor Harald Haas was presented with the Scientific Lecture Award for his lecture named “LiFi, The Catalyst for New LED Applications” where he highlighted the need for higher bandwidth to match the continuously growing communication data volume and gave an overview of ongoing experimental research.

A few weeks previous, Professor Haas was also included in a prestigious list of ‘highly cited’ researchers published by Clarivate Analytics. The list recognises pioneers in their fields over the last decade, demonstrated by the production of multiple highly-cited papers that rank in the top 1% by citations. Clarivate Analytics states that of the world’s scientists and social scientists, Clarivate Analytics, Highly Cited Researchers are truly one in 1,000.

pureLiFi CEO Alistair Banham shares his thoughts on Harald’s recent awards. “We would like to extend a well-deserved congratulations to Harald for this significant recognition which is a testament to the high standard of research and demonstratable scientific leadership. This further cements our leadership position in the field of LiFi and will support the high level of innovation required to revolutionise the way everyone connects through Light”

Professor Harald Haas is also Director of the LiFi Research and Development Centre, and Professor of Engineering at the University of Strathclyde. Haas set up and co-founded pureLiFi with Dr Mostafa Afgani in 2012 who are now global leaders in the development of LiFi systems and components which help solve challenges faced by traditional wireless communications technologies such as WiFi, 4G and 5G which use radio frequencies for communications and are subject to congestion, interference, and security vulnerabilities. LiFi uses light rather than radio frequencies resulting in wireless communications that is faster, more reliable, significantly more secure, and can provide up to 2600 more bandwidth than WiFi and cellular combined.

pureLiFi announced multiple million-dollar deals with the US Army Europe in 2021 and are recognised rising stars in the global technology scene having been named one of the “EE Times Silicon 100 start-ups to watch” two years running.

With growing demand for bandwidth hungry technologies, such as augmented and virtual reality, next generation manufacturing and the metaverse, new wireless communications technologies are needed to enable new use cases and technology breakthroughs.

pureLiFi is now offering high-speed components ready for integration into consumer electronics such as mobile phones, laptops, and tablets, with a view of taking LiFi mainstream and offering unprecedented bandwidth, ultra-fast speeds and military grade security to the consumer.