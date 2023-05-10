MarketResearchReports.com: Global Machine Learning Operations (MLOps) Market to Reach USD 9 billion by 2029
According to report-IBM, DataRobot, SAS, Microsoft, Amazon, Google, Dataiku, and Databricks together hold over 45% of the market shareLEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Machine Learning Operations (MLOps) refers to the set of practices and tools used to manage the lifecycle of machine learning models in production. It is the process of operationalizing and scaling the development, deployment, and maintenance of machine learning models.
MLOps involves a range of activities, including data preparation and management, model training and testing, model deployment, monitoring, and maintenance. It brings together data scientists, machine learning engineers, software developers, and operations professionals to collaborate on building and deploying machine learning models at scale.
The goal of MLOps is to ensure that machine learning models are reliable, scalable, and performant in production environments. It also helps organizations to manage the risks associated with machine learning, such as data bias, model drift, and security vulnerabilities.
Some of the key technologies and tools used in MLOps include containerization platforms such as Docker and Kubernetes, continuous integration and deployment (CI/CD) tools such as Jenkins and GitLab, and machine learning frameworks such as TensorFlow and PyTorch.
The Global Machine Learning Operations (MLOps) market was valued at US$ 1117.7 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach US$ 9066.7 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 41.8% during the forecast period 2023-2029. The influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.
The key vendors providing Machine Learning Operations (MLOps) worldwide are IBM, DataRobot, SAS, Microsoft, Amazon, Google, Dataiku, Databricks, and others. The top five vendors together hold over 45% of the market share, with the largest producer being IBM, with 10% of the market share. The significant regions offering machine learning operations globally are North America, Europe, China, and the Middle East. In terms of their product categories, on-premise types have the highest market share at over 55%, followed by cloud MLOps at 35%. In terms of its applications, BFSI is its top application area, with over 25% market share, followed by the public sector and manufacturing.
Core Chapters Covered in Report:
Chapter 1: Introduces the report scope of the report, executive summary of different market segments (by type, application, etc), including the market size of each market segment, future development potential, and so on. It offers a high-level view of the current state of the market and its likely evolution in the short to mid-term and long term.
Chapter 2: Introduces executive summary of global market size and regional market size; this section also introduces the market dynamics, latest developments of the market, the driving factors and restrictive factors of the market, the challenges and risks faced by companies in the industry, and the analysis of relevant policies in the industry.
Chapter 3: Detailed analysis of Machine Learning Operations (MLOps) companies’ competitive landscape, revenue market share, latest development plan, merger, and acquisition information, etc.
Chapter 4: Provides the analysis of various market segments by type, covering each market segment's market size and development potential to help readers find the blue ocean market in different market segments.
Chapter 5: Provides the analysis of various market segments by application, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment to help readers find the blue ocean market in different downstream markets.
Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa segment by country. It provides a quantitative analysis of the market size and development potential of each region and its main countries. It introduces the market development, future development prospects, market space, and capacity of each country in the world.
Chapter 11: Provides profiles of key players, introducing the basic situation of the key companies in the market in detail, including product revenue, gross margin, product introduction, recent development, etc.
Chapter 12: The main points and conclusions of the report.
