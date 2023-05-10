LATOKEN, a Leading Global Crypto Exchange, Acted as an IEO and Listing Partner for the TECHNOLOGY MEMBERSHIP COIN (TMC)
EINPresswire.com/ -- LATOKEN is thrilled to announce the launch of the Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) of TMC Coin on its global crypto exchange. The TMC platform, developed by TM Global, is a financial platform that aims to build a payment system used by TM Global and its partners.
About TMC Project:
TMC Coin is a BSC-based compatible token used as a security asset for AI automatic trading program membership payments, compensation, fees, and credit on the platform. The issuance of TMC tokens is limited to 5 billion, and TMC Point has the same value as legal currency and is a payment and settlement method used within the TMC platform.
The TMC reward program is different from other cryptocurrency reward programs in two ways. Firstly, it expands the base of customers as the target of marketing is a person who has no experience in cryptocurrency. Secondly, it is provided with a value exchange service. Rewards with guaranteed usability, which convert to the immediately available value users want through value exchange, removes rejection of cryptocurrency and makes users familiar. The reward program is activated through various apps such as shopping malls, games, and travel platforms.
One of the key services provided by TMC is its PG service, which is an example of applying Value Gateway's value exchange solution and payment/settlement solution to decentralized platform payment. This service provides payment through traditional payment methods such as credit cards and complex payments with cryptocurrency without complicated token purchase and payment procedures necessary for using various platforms.
Moreover, TMC Market is a decentralized marketplace that can distribute various digital items. It allows users to directly trade gift certificates, coupons, exchange coupons, game items, and NFTs that they do not need. Anyone can easily register and pay and settle automatically without complicated subscription procedures and product registration procedures of existing marketplaces and use them at low costs. To make it easy to use, TMC's multi-wallet provides various remittance systems such as wallet generation and transection of multiple digital assets and banking. Multi-wallet is available for various BEP20-based services, and TMC members can pay and exchange tokens between platforms and a connection system that connects online and offline at any time with a banking system.
TMC is striving to become a leading blockchain platform and will continue to expand its business in the future. As various service platforms and networks are connected and activated, demand and transactions for TMC tokens, which serve as the key currency for value exchange, are expected to surge.
🔹Website: https://go.latoken.com/bpr
🔹Facebook: https://go.latoken.com/bps
🔹Twitter: https://go.latoken.com/bpp
🔹Telegram: https://go.latoken.com/bpq
LATOKEN is excited to offer its users the opportunity to participate in the TMC Coin IEO and experience the benefits of the TMC platform. With its innovative services and features, TMC is set to revolutionize the financial platform space, and LATOKEN is proud to be a part of its journey.
For further details about TMC IEO, visit the official website of LATOKEN at https://go.latoken.com/TMC and follow us on our social media platforms.
About LATOKEN:
🔹Ranked #2 worldwide in the startup tokens primary market with 300+ IEOs since 2017.
🔹Has over 3.1 million registered users, and over 1 million Android app installations.
🔹Is in the TOP 10 of CoinGecko rank by the number of token pairs and coins listed.
🔹Forbes' Top-30 Remote Employer.
For inquiries contact:
Mohd Salman, SMM Manager
E-mail: ir@latoken.com
SOURCE: LATOKEN
Mohd Salman
LATOKEN
ir@latoken.com
