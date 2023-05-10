LOBO Systems Collaborates with Astroscale to Form a Bespoke Maintenance Platform
LOBO Systems provides access platform solutions for Astroscale, Harwell
It is great to see this collaboration with Astroscale at the Harwell Campus, UK. The Harwell Campus includes many LOBO customers, including Diamond Light, STFC RAL, Interserve, and Mitie Magnox.”UK, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LOBO Systems, a global leader with its user-configurable work platform system, recently collaborated with Astroscale to create a bespoke solution. The brief was to create a system for use in a clean room environment for working at height on large satellites. – with the prime aim of allowing for a safer and more efficient working environment for the technicians involved.
— Rob Bokros, CEO of LOBO Systems
LOBO provided an online product demonstration where they introduced the system, the safety aspects, its versatility, and how quickly it can be assembled.
Once the requirements were outlined, LOBO designed and created a custom drawing using standard LOBO components, allowing Astroscale to visualise the system's effectiveness.
As soon as the enquiry came through, LOBO knew they would be able to help. This is a true testament to LOBO's capabilities, and they are thrilled to be able to support so many high-tech companies and key space-related companies across different industries.
The system included Aluminium finished Loboards (LOBO deck boards) to ensure cleanroom compatibility and wheels to ensure it could be easily maneuvered around the facility.
One pool of kit was developed with many different platform options to ensure Astroscale could reuse the same components repeatedly around the site at each maintenance issue.
LOBO's vision is to reduce downtime and labour costs globally while increasing safety and productivity. Its main aim is to empower its customers by enabling them to take more control over their working environment and finances. If you have a working at height issue that you need support with, please call LOBO at +44(0)1332 365 666 / North America: 1-800-640-5492 or email: enquiries@lobosystems.com
