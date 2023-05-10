Grey Matter Celebrates its 40th Anniversary as Global Experts in Cloud, Software and Technical Services
Grey Matter has seen it all. We’ve been at the forefront of cloud adoption, seen the proliferation of IoT, and enabled pure-play digital businesses to thrive.”ASHBURTON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Grey Matter celebrates its 40th anniversary as global experts in cloud, software and technical services.
The company first opened its doors in 1983, supplying computer software to developers. Whilst the original office – a converted maltings – is still the company’s headquarters, there have been major changes to the business that reflect the fast-paced, high-tech client base it continues to serve.
In the early 2000s the company expands its software portfolio by adding top tier vendors such as Embarcadero and Intel. A decade later, Grey Matter expands its proprietary offerings by launching a technical services division, Cloud Know How. Then, they launched their cloud marketplace, GMCirrus, adapting to the growing digital needs of the developer community and the rise of B2B ecommerce.
The company has been recognised multiple times on CRN’s Top 100 VAR List and in 2015, Grey Matter became an official Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider (CSP). This kickstarted numerous Microsoft initiatives such as the creation of ISV Partner Day, gaining recognition as ‘Azure Specialist for ISVs’ (Independent Software Vendor), and bringing Microsoft CSP programmes to clients in multiple countries. Its acquisition by Climb Global Solutions in November 2020 has enabled greater reach into the North American market.
Grey Matter’s global growth plans are matched by its commitment to their local communities. During the pandemic they donated hardware to schools to enable remote learning; have undertaken beach and forest clean ups; and has donated to dozens of community-focused charities including Girls Who Code, Mallory’s Army, and the Children's Hospice South West.
Today, Grey Matter is a global technology reseller and cloud service provider with almost 100 experts and specialised ISV, Microsoft and Mapping teams. They deliver solutions from over 400 vendors to clients on every continent apart from Antarctica.
“Grey Matter has seen it all. We’ve been at the forefront of cloud adoption, seen the proliferation of IoT, and enabled pure-play digital businesses to thrive,” says Matthew Whitton, Chief Operating Officer of Grey Matter, “It’s been a joy to grow with our partners over the last 40 years and navigate the latest technological innovations and changes together. What hasn’t changed is our focus on serving technical clients and providing what they need as quickly as possible.”
About Grey Matter
Grey Matter is a reseller and cloud service provider focused on serving technical audiences, such as Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) and businesses taking, or moving towards, a cloud-first approach
Based in Ashburton, UK, Grey Matter is part of Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ: CLMB) and has teams in Canada, Ireland and the USA. They pride themselves on the accuracy and speed of their service and have specialist teams for ISVs, Mapping Solutions and Technical Services.
Grey Matter is one of only 45 Microsoft partners globally to be awarded Azure for ISV Specialist status. They also hold four solution partner designations. Their flagship event – ISV Partner Day – gives ISVs and in-house technical teams the opportunity to hear from technical experts and discuss the latest trends with their peers. In 2022, the event was held at Microsoft’s UK headquarters and was attended by over 150 people. This year’s event takes place on 4th October and will once again be held at Microsoft in Reading, UK.
About Climb Global Solutions
Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) is a value-added global IT distribution and solutions company specializing in emerging and innovative technologies. Climb operates across the US, Canada and Europe through multiple business units, including Climb Channel Solutions, Grey Matter and Cloud Know How. The Company provides IT distribution and solutions for companies in the Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud, and Software & ALM industries.
Additional information can be found by visiting at www.climbglobalsolutions.com
