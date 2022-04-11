TechXtend Rebrands to Grey Matter
The US and Canadian VAR will now operate under the Grey Matter name as Wayside Technology Group [NASDAQ: WSTG] expands its Solutions and Services business.
— Dale Foster, CEO of Wayside Technology Group
“We will not be changing the great service that TechXtend has offered customers for many years. However, we will be investing to bring cloud and mapping specialists, as well as technical support resources, to the US and Canada.” said Matthew Whitton, Managing Director of Grey Matter.
Whitton continued “The benefits of offering extended support and giving our ISVs routes into more markets are really exciting. Both companies have very similar backgrounds and so there are many synergies.”
Grey Matter works with class-leading vendors like Microsoft, HERE, Embarcadero, Sophos, JetBrains and many more. They hold nine Microsoft competencies and are classed as an ‘Azure for ISV specialist’ by Microsoft.
Dale Foster, CEO of Wayside Technology Group commented “The change from TechXtend to Grey Matter, and building a global solutions business, is the next exciting phase in Wayside’s growth plans. I’m confident that by combining our deep experience of ISVs and a broad portfolio of first-class vendors we offer the market something unique. This is especially true when you factor in the expertise of Cloud Know How, our services division.”
Cloud Know How is Wayside Technology Group’s technical services division and specializes in migration, modernization and management services. They are primarily focused on Microsoft Azure, M365 and Manage Engine technologies.
About Grey Matter
Grey Matter is a software, cloud and professional services provider focused on technical markets. Originally founded by a team of developers, Grey Matter’s customers are typically ISVs (independent software vendors) or technology-led businesses. This focus on technical solutions has led to Microsoft classing Grey Matter as an ‘Azure for ISV specialist’. Only 45 businesses globally have achieved this status.
Now part of the Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ: WSTG), Grey Matter is headquartered in the UK and has offices in Canada, Ireland and the USA. The business works alongside Wayside’s technical services division, Cloud Know How, to deliver cloud-led migration, modernization and management solutions.
Grey Matter works with class-leading vendors including Microsoft, HERE, Embarcadero, Sophos and JetBrains. In addition, they are a global distributor of Bing Maps and offer both direct and indirect Microsoft CSP models.
Additional information can be found at www.greymatter.com
About Wayside Technology Group
Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG) is a value-added IT distribution and solutions company specializing in emerging and disruptive technologies. Wayside operates across the US, Canada and Europe through multiple business units, including Climb Channel Solutions, Grey Matter, TechXtend and Cloud Know How. The Company provides IT distribution and solutions for emerging companies in the Security, Data Management, Cloud, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization, and Software & ALM industries.
Additional information can be found by visiting www.waysidetechnology.com
