TechXtend Rebrands to Grey Matter

Grey Matter will now expand its ISV, cloud services, mapping and IoT business in the US and Canada.

The US and Canadian VAR will now operate under the Grey Matter name as Wayside Technology Group [NASDAQ: WSTG] expands its Solutions and Services business.

The change from TechXtend to Grey Matter, and building a global solutions business, is the next exciting phase in Wayside’s growth plans.” — Dale Foster, CEO of Wayside Technology Group