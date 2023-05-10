PenguinIN secures Saudi Arabia’s Prestigious Client: “KAFD” in partnership with Coverage Points

PenguinIN signs its newest client in Saudi Arabia: King Abdullah Financial District Development & Management Company in partnership with Coverage Points

We are thrilled to be a part of this exciting project and look forward to working with the KAFD DMC team to enhance their smart city solutions.” — Dr Mohammed Smadi

In a signing ceremony held at KAFD, Saudi Arabia’s prime business and lifestyle destination, the King Abdullah Financial District Development and Management Company (KAFD DMC) formalized an agreement with PenguinIN for the development of a comprehensive indoor and outdoor navigation solution designed to improve the experience of the district's tenants, residents and visitors.

Set in the heart of the Saudi capital Riyadh, KAFD is home to 1.6 million square meters of state-of-the-art office space, world-class venues and iconic luxury residences, designed to transform the way urban communities live, work, learn and play. A landmark development, KAFD is a key driver of Riyadh’s economic ambitions, and is owned and managed by the King Abdullah Financial District Development and Management Company (KAFD DMC).

With the new mapping solution, tenants, retail and hospitality businesses in the district will be able to apply indoor navigation for their employees and customers to facilitate the management and improvement of their experience. In this way, users’ experience of mobility within KAFD will be tailored to their individual needs. Visitors will therefore be able to select their path within KAFD to their end destination, find the best parking options, and choose from any of the mobility solutions available while residents can enjoy a home-to-office navigation experience that provides them with the most ecologically-friendly mode of travel.

“KAFD is a well-planned urban space that integrates public transport systems, but also encourages non-motorised transport through its network of skywalks and the provision of sustainable modes of transport, from scooters to an exclusive shuttle service,’ explained Gautam Sashittal, Chief Executive Officer of KAFD DMC. ‘Smart technology is integral to the district’s living experience and we are looking forward to the provision of a holistic navigation solution that will improve the quality of our services, and life at KAFD.”

“We are thrilled to be a part of this exciting project and look forward to working with the KAFD DMC team to enhance their smart city solutions. We are confident that our expertise and experience in the industry will enable us to deliver exceptional results for KAFD,” said Dr Mohammed Smadi, the CEO/CTO of PenguinIN. He added, “This milestone is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team.”

As part of the district’s innovative smart city solutions, KAFD will connect its virtual and physical worlds through a mobile app for guests, tenants and residents alike. The navigation solution will be available for all app users.

PenguinIN offers Smart Campus solutions, including maps, navigation, traceability, and environmental sensing to offer technology-enabled campus experiences. KAFD Campus Wayfinding project is an example of the scale of PenguinIN's commitment to Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 for digital transformation and the company’s investment in research and development for smart solutions.

About KAFD

Situated in Riyadh, KAFD is an iconic business and lifestyle destination with state-of-the-art physical and digital infrastructure. The destination is owned and managed by King Abdullah Financial District Development and Management Company (KAFD DMC), which was established in 2018 and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. KAFD’s 94 towers, designed by 25 world-leading architectural firms, have reshaped the skyline of Riyadh. The vibrant mixed-use district offers a range of experiences across its area of 1.6 million square meters and is the largest development globally to achieve LEED Platinum certification, the highest accreditation from USGBC (U.S. Green Building Council), which recognizes KAFD as a global leader in sustainability.

Learn more at www.kafd.sa, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram

About Coverage Points

Coverage Points provides location-based data analytics, data-driven marketing, and consulting services. Coverage Points’ unique analytics platform gives rich insights about venues’ visitors. This insight can help monetize and optimize the guests’ Wi-Fi network and the venue space.

About PenguinIN

PenguinIN is a Smart Campus digital transformation solution provider. Our vision is to recreate living and working spaces through the digital transformation of processes and activities that touch staff, visitors and assets.

Learn more at www.penguinin.com, LinkedIn, info@penguinin.com