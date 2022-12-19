Waseela celebrates a new milestone in FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Waseela is proud to play an important role in delivering and operating solid public safety and critical communication solution in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 stadiums

RIYADH, RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Waseela is proud to play an important role in delivering and operating solid public safety and critical communication solution in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 stadiums

• Waseela, in collaboration with Ooredoo, has successfully delivered and operated a turnkey public safety and critical communication solution for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 stadiums

• Waseela partnered with Commscope to provide an In-Building Wireless Technology solution to further enhance the fans’ experience

• Waseela’s network implementation and operation inside the state-of-the-art stadiums reported ZERO issues during the entire event from November 20 – December 18



Qatar promised the world an entirely new level of experience in this world cup, from the infrastructure readiness, security, transportation, hospitality and all aspects of visitors’ experience, and of course, a new level of online experience from augmented reality to virtual reality and social sharing enablement to boost the fans’ experience on social media, and the key to delivering all of this, is impeccable unmatched internet connectivity across the country, especially the stadiums’ zones.

Sure enough, impressive state-of-the-art stadiums were built, with a combined capacity of over

** 420, 000 to be hosting 64 matches, starting from the opening match at al Bayt Stadium with an 80,000+ Capacity, and ending with the final match at Lusail Stadium with an 88,000+ Capacity.



Waseela – a leading ICT Master Systems Integrator – has been delivering large-scale complex projects in the region (KSA, UAE, Oman & Qatar), covering high-profile venues from Airports, Mega Malls,

High-rise towers to Premier Stadiums and more, with over 120,000 antennas.

Being selected as a technology enabler in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 stadiums comes as a culmination of a successful track record of delivering mega projects in the region for more than 15 years, and recognition of Waseela as a trusted partner in such critical projects.

The network implementation inside the eight premier stadiums was a unique challenge, where Waseela has demonstrated its operational excellence in fulfilling the scope of Design, Supply, Installation, Commissioning, Testing & Support for the In-Building Wireless coverage for public safety network while meeting the project’s strict timelines and service level expectations.



About FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is an international football tournament contested by the men's national teams of FIFA's member associations and the 22nd FIFA World Cup. It is taking place in Qatar from 20 November to 18 December 2022, making it the first World Cup to be held in the Arab world and Muslim world, and the second held entirely in Asia after the 2002 tournament in South Korea and Japan. France are the defending champions, having defeated Croatia 4–2 in 2018 final. At an estimated cost of over ***$220 billion, it is currently the most expensive World Cup ever held.

Waseela’s History in Qatar:

The FIFA World Cup Stadiums IBS Project is one of the many projects executed by Waseela in Qatar and reflects the company’s strong desire to contribute to the government’s efforts for delivering impeccable internet user experience to residents and tourists in the country.

Waseela continues to implement large and qualitative projects across the Middle East region, in accordance with the highest international standards and in line with the aspirations of its partners among local and regional telecommunications companies.

About Waseela

A leading Master Systems Integrator offering end-to-end innovative ICT solutions, with a portfolio of over 325 clients in the Middle East in various segments, from government to semi-government and private enterprise. Established in 2007, and operating in 4 countries; Jordan, KSA, UAE & Qatar, Waseela has successfully delivered many unique high-profile projects that helped clients achieve their desired business outcomes with reasonable costs and minimum risks.

