G7 Japan: The Hiroshima Summit Background Book is Live Now

● G7 leaders meet in Hiroshima for their 49th summit
● Host Japan will address upholding the international order and strengthening outreach to the Global South
● The latest summit background book, G7 Japan: The Hiroshima Summit, focuses on the summit agenda, from nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation to human-centred development
As the world reels from the simultaneous shocks of Russia’s escalating aggression against Ukraine, the ensuing food and economic crises, and the Covid-19 pandemic, G7 leaders will meet in Hiroshima to find solutions.
Taking place on 19–21 May, the Hiroshima Summit comes at a critical moment. The planet is facing the dual threats of the expansion and use of nuclear weapons in multiple regions and climate change, which is rapidly pushing global temperatures towards the brink of liveable limits. Then there are the interconnected crises of resource, economic and social insecurity, development setbacks, rising debt in poor countries and democratic decline.
To confront these challenges, Japanese prime minister and summit host Fumio Kishida has set a comprehensive agenda. Peace and security rank high, with the summit location of Hiroshima reminding attendees and world of the horrors of nuclear war.
Kishida’s other priority issues are economic resilience and economic security; ecology, which is led by climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution; food, with the G7 exploring pathways to overcome weaknesses in the global food system; health, building on the lessons from Covid-19; and development towards 2030.
Together, these issues inform the content of G7 Japan: The Hiroshima Summit. This year’s summit background book features exclusive editorial contributions from world leaders led by Prime Minister Kishida and including Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau and European Council president Charles Michel, who write on the challenges of entangled global crises.
The title also includes thought leadership on sector-specific issues from a prestigious line-up of authors. Read about reliable, scalable, safe energy in an interview with the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Rafael Mariano Grossi, and learn how we can clean up hazardous waste in a feature by Rolph Payet, executive secretary of the Basel, Rotterdam and Stockholm Convention. The WHO’s Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus writes on how, in its 75th year, the WHO remains essential in responding to health emergencies, the OECD’S Mathias Cormann explores lessons in resilience, and Sima Bahous, under-secretary general of the United Nations and executive director of UN Women, explores the link between digital and women’s rights. For each topic, the G7 Research Group team provides data and commentary on the G7’s performance including members’ compliance with their commitments.
G7 Japan: The Hiroshima Summit is an official publication of The Global Governance Project, a joint initiative between GT Media Group Ltd, a London-based publishing company, and the G7 Research Group based at the University of Toronto.
