Popflick announces its official launch on Apple TV
Popflick for Apple TV is now available in the app store.
Our mission is to provide a dedicated space for independent filmmakers to showcase their unique creations while offering audiences an exceptional movie-watching experience. ”ATLANTA, GA, USA, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Introducing Popflick: The Independent Movie Streaming Platform Arrives on Apple TV
Popflick, the innovative independent movie streaming platform, is thrilled to announce its official launch on Apple TV. Now, movie enthusiasts can indulge in a captivating cinematic experience right from the comfort of their living rooms. With Popflick, users gain access to a vast collection of highly curated movies, available to stream effortlessly on Apple TV devices.
Popflick, founded and led by Eri Levin, stands out in the crowded streaming landscape by focusing on independent films, offering a refreshing alternative to mainstream entertainment. The platform showcases a diverse selection of compelling movies that celebrate creativity, originality, and the art of storytelling. From thought-provoking dramas to thrilling documentaries and heartwarming indie comedies, Popflick caters to a wide range of cinematic tastes.
"We are excited to bring Popflick to the Apple TV platform," said Eri Levin, Founder and CEO of Popflick. "Our mission is to provide a dedicated space for independent filmmakers to showcase their unique creations while offering audiences an exceptional movie-watching experience. With Apple TV, we can extend our reach to a wider audience, ensuring that more people can discover and appreciate these incredible independent films."
Popflick.com offers a seamless user experience, allowing subscribers to navigate its intuitive interface with ease. With a simple and visually pleasing design, users can effortlessly explore the extensive movie library, making it convenient to find hidden gems and discover new favorites. The platform's highly curated approach ensures that every film available on Popflick is carefully selected, guaranteeing a captivating and enriching viewing experience.
To celebrate the launch, Popflick is delighted to offer a 7-day free trial to all new subscribers. During the trial period, movie enthusiasts can stream hundreds of films at no cost, experiencing the unique appeal of independent cinema firsthand. Following the trial, users can continue their Popflick journey with a flexible subscription plan, offering affordable options for continued access to the extensive movie catalog.
Whether you're an avid cinephile or simply looking for an alternative to mainstream movies, Popflick on Apple TV is your gateway to a world of captivating independent films. Experience the power of storytelling and immerse yourself in the art of cinema like never before.
To learn more about Popflick and start your 7-day free trial, visit Popflick.com.
About Popflick:
Popflick is an independent movie streaming platform dedicated to showcasing and celebrating the best of independent cinema. With a highly curated collection of thought-provoking dramas, captivating documentaries, and heartwarming indie comedies, Popflick offers an exceptional movie-watching experience for film enthusiasts. Available on Apple TV, Popflick aims to provide a dedicated space for independent filmmakers to reach a wider audience and for viewers to discover the magic of independent films.
