Accelerator for Biosciences in Connecticut, ABCT, Announces Pitch Day 2023

Competitively selected cohort of Connecticut bioscience innovators to pitch in New York City on May 11BRANFORD, CONNECTICUT, USA, May 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ABCT, the Accelerator for Biosciences in Connecticut, announced today that the sixth cohort of emerging biosciences ventures will pitch at the upcoming entrepreneurial annual event, Pitch Day 2023 on May 11, 2023 from 1-6:30pm at Florence Gould Hall, New York City.
The event will feature pitches and presentations from 23 ventures participating in both the ABCT and WCBA 2023 life science accelerator cohorts. A panel of distinguished alumni will also share their work that is changing care within bioscience. Interested parties that wish to join the event should register here.
The 2023 ABCT cohort participants and ventures speaking at this year’s event include:
• Alexander Todorovic, Sophia Paleologou, Jonah Stein (UNS Project): UNS platform solves the problem of patient data fragmentation in medical research and enables higher quality data to traditional researchers, AI and life science companies.
• Alexey Melnik (Arome Science Inc.): With over 75,000 citations of Arome founders’ research articles we are developing the direct-to-consumer test to improve lives of millions affected by metabolic imbalance diseases.
• Ali Kabiri (Cellsbin Inc.): Tumor cells are notorious for disguising themselves. Powered by AI and novel photonics, Cellsbin reliably detects a single tumor cell among billions of healthy ones.
• Ashkan Novin (Genesist LLC.): In Genesist, we develop a CRISPR-based therapy to empower the local and healthy cells around a tumor to prevent cancer metastasis and recurrence.
• Ed Mena (LifePharms LLC.): LifePharms LLC. is developing a novel antifungal compound. This compound is active both in vitro and in vivo against drug-resistant fungal infections.
• Elena Bertozzi, Gregory Luther (SolitonZ Games LLC.): Solitonz Games produces award-winning games that improve health outcomes. Our flagship product is Activate My Shield, which enables constructive conversations to reduce vaccine hesitancy.
• John LaPlante, Liisa Kuhn (Esophadex Inc.): The Esophadex 4-in-1 device will not only save babies from devastating, permanent brain damage from anesthesia, but also save hundreds of millions in medical costs.
• Karen Rubin (Careficient): Careficient- a digital solution enabling PCPs to cost-effectively treat lower severity commonly referred pediatric conditions opening up specialist visits for those who need them most.
• Linh Le, Thanh Nguyen, Udith Ashok (Piezobiomembrane Inc.): Piezobiomembrane, Inc. develops and commercializes a new class of biodegradable and implantable material in the field of animal health with the first application in equine cartilage replacement.
• Solene Costantini (Hack Your Care): Hack Your Care is an intelligent engine optimizing the connection between healthcare professionals and the corporate need for medical expertise in health R&D.
• Thea Marx (Vis Pre-Surgery Support): Vis pre-surgery is a precisely calibrated nutrient therapy product that addresses the surgical stress response, reducing prevalent and deadly surgical infections especially in diabetics.
“We are thrilled to see another cohort of ABCT accelerator companies pitch to bioscience investors. Mary has built a staple in the Connecticut ecosystem and done a great job weaving the ecosystem closer together. CTNext is fortunate to fund this important work and look back at the success stories for the State of Connecticut.”
ABCT Program Director Mary Howard remarked, “This event marks the sixth year of the ABCT pipeline program supporting the ongoing development of Connecticut as a hub of bioscience innovation in the country. We are grateful for the continued support of the community as we work together to help first time founders establish themselves and their companies in Connecticut.”
The 2021 ABCT cohort has already accomplished important venture milestones, including: hospital pilot Mindful Metrics, proof of concept Physisens, second hospital trial CtrlTrial, angel funding round Nanoionix. For more information on these ventures and their successes, read the Impact Report for ABCT 2021 found at ABCT.co.
About ABCT
ABCT is a competitive-entry, six-month program that helps emerging bioscience ventures grow by providing entrepreneurship education and business networking to access global funders and prospective team members. ABCT supports the development of Connecticut as a hub of bioscience invention and commercialization by harnessing the creativity and ambition present in the state’s academic institutions, spinouts from established institutions and serial entrepreneurs. Through its Pitch to Build Your Venture events, it connects talent to start-ups. Through ABCT CE events, it supports entrepreneurs with education and networks critical to start successful bioscience-based businesses.
ABCT is initiated by CTNext and supported by Pfizer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Marcum LLP, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC, Wiggin and Dana, JP Morgan Chase, and Atostek. Based on government records, it was shown that over twenty percent of Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Program awards to Connecticut firms from the National Science Foundation (NSF) for 2021 were given to participants or alum of ABCT, highlighting the perceived strength of the value propositions offered by ventures that enroll and complete the program. For more information, visit ABCT.co.
About FirstXFounder
First Founder (Formerly Design Technologies) helps build emergent intellectual property (IP)–focused ventures and founded ELabNYC, the successful biosciences pre-accelerator program in New York City for research institution spinouts. ELabNYC ventures have raised over $400M, including Yiviva, a Yale spinout from Yung-Chi Cheng’s lab, Landos Therapeutics, Cresilon, Histowiz and Carespeak (OptimizeRx).
Mary Howard
FirstXFounder
+1 401-749-2367
