Dukakis' and Brie's Montana Amazon Redux Now Repped by Sales Agent Megan Speake

It is a very original story combining dark humor and drama along with amazing performances from Academy Award Winner, Olympia Dukakis, and Emmy Winner, Alison Brie.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Producers of MONTANA AMAZON REDUX, have announced that international sales agent, Megan Speake, is representing the international rights to the 2023 feature which stars Olympia Dukakis in her last leading role, and Alison Brie.
“We picked Megan to represent the film,” said Producer, Bruce Stubblefield, “because of her enthusiasm for the film, and her proposal to give the feature an individual bespoke sales campaign.”
“It is a very original story combining dark humor and drama along with amazing performances from Academy Award Winner, Olympia Dukakis, and Emmy Winner, Alison Brie,” stated Ms. Speake. “Unfortunately, Olympia passed away in 2021 without seeing the final version, but she has left us beautiful example of the actors’ art.”
Matching Olympia’s nuanced performance as a mysteriously mute, backwoods grandmother, is the talented work of Alison Brie as the emotionally wounded granddaughter. Brie is well known to world-wide audiences from the MAD MEN, COMMUNITY and GLOW series.
MONTANA AMAZON REDUX is the story of an eccentric family from the mountains of Montana which is forced into a desperate road trip across the American West by the accidental killing of a neighbor. As the family journeys through the beauty of the Grand Canyon, and the insanity of Las Vegas, Ira starts to lose control of her socially handicapped grandchildren who are encountering the modern world for the first time. Emotional layers peel away revealing the family’s secrets. The ending packs a surprisingly dramatic impact when the extent of Ira’s sacrifice which saved her grandchildren, but left her severely traumatized, is revealed on top of a volcano in the Mexican desert.
Cast: Olympia Dukakis, Alison Brie, H.J. Osment, Veronica Cartwright, Lew Temple, Ellen Geer, James MacDonald. Produced by Bruce Stubblefield. Directed by DG Brock. Written by PD Hughen. Cinematography by James Mathers. Edited by Peter Devaney Flanagan and Matthew Dean. Music by Greg Edmonson. Production Design by Jeanette Bately. 83 minutes.
