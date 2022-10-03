Olympia Dukakis & Alison Brie in Montana Amazon Redux Now Available
Producer, Bruce Stubblefield, announces world-wide rights to “MONTANA AMAZON REDUX” starring Alison Brie and Olympia Dukakis are now available.
— Deborah Brock
“Unfortunately, since Olympia passed away in 2021 this will be her last leading role in a feature to be released,” said Director, Deborah Brock. “However, it’s a transcendent performance, one of the best in a distinguished multi-awarded career which included her Oscar-winning performance as Cher's sardonic mother in the romantic comedy, MOONSTRUCK, as well as her role as the sympathetic trangender landlady, Anna Madrigal, in the acclaimed miniseries TALES OF THE CITY and its sequels, MORE TALES OF THE CITY (Emmy Nominee) and FURTHER TALES OF THE CITY."
In MONTANA AMAZON REDUX, Olympia plays Ira, an irascible, illiterate grandmother from the mountains of Montana who flees the local law with her socially dysfunctional grandchildren in a darkly comedic-drama road trip across the entire western United States. Alison, who starred in both the COMMUNITY and GLOW TV series, matches Olympia’s skill with her own nuanced performance as the neurotic, boy-crazy granddaughter, Ira. Haley Joel Osment co-stars as Ira’s brother, the poignant Womple, who is a single-minded trouble-maker in search of his lost father.
For more press information contact:
Susan Sternberg
AsstDg@Filmbrock.com
For sales info contact:
Tiffany Boyle, President of Sales
Ramo Law PC
Tiffany@Ramolaw.com
Susan Sternberg
Filmbrock
+1 310-709-9124
asstDG@Filmbrock.com
