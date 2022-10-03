Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,854 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 259,004 in the last 365 days.

Olympia Dukakis & Alison Brie in Montana Amazon Redux Now Available

Olympia Dukakis and Alison Brie leave on desperate road trip

Olympia Dukakis, Alison Brie and HJ Osment star in Montana Amazon Redux

Alison Brie as Ella enjoys her new red dress

Alison Brie as Ella in Montana Amazon Redux

Producer, Bruce Stubblefield, announces world-wide rights to “MONTANA AMAZON REDUX” starring Alison Brie and Olympia Dukakis are now available.

Unfortunately, since Olympia passed away in 2021 this will be her last leading role in a feature to be released. However, it’s a transcendent performance, one of the best in a multi-awarded career."”
— Deborah Brock
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Producer, Bruce Stubblefield, announces world-wide rights to MONTANA AMAZON REDUX starring Alison Brie and Olympia Dukakis are now available.

“Unfortunately, since Olympia passed away in 2021 this will be her last leading role in a feature to be released,” said Director, Deborah Brock. “However, it’s a transcendent performance, one of the best in a distinguished multi-awarded career which included her Oscar-winning performance as Cher's sardonic mother in the romantic comedy, MOONSTRUCK, as well as her role as the sympathetic trangender landlady, Anna Madrigal, in the acclaimed miniseries TALES OF THE CITY and its sequels, MORE TALES OF THE CITY (Emmy Nominee) and FURTHER TALES OF THE CITY."

In MONTANA AMAZON REDUX, Olympia plays Ira, an irascible, illiterate grandmother from the mountains of Montana who flees the local law with her socially dysfunctional grandchildren in a darkly comedic-drama road trip across the entire western United States. Alison, who starred in both the COMMUNITY and GLOW TV series, matches Olympia’s skill with her own nuanced performance as the neurotic, boy-crazy granddaughter, Ira. Haley Joel Osment co-stars as Ira’s brother, the poignant Womple, who is a single-minded trouble-maker in search of his lost father.

For more press information contact:
Susan Sternberg
AsstDg@Filmbrock.com

For sales info contact:
Tiffany Boyle, President of Sales
Ramo Law PC
Tiffany@Ramolaw.com

Susan Sternberg
Filmbrock
+1 310-709-9124
asstDG@Filmbrock.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other

You just read:

Olympia Dukakis & Alison Brie in Montana Amazon Redux Now Available

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.