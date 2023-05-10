Come One, Come All! Southern Careers Institute’s San Antonio South Branch Campus to Host Free Carnival Fun Fair
EINPresswire.com/ -- On May 11th, Southern Careers Institute’s (SCI) San Antonio South Branch Campus will host a family-friendly Carnival Fun Fair from 3 to 6 p.m. Join SCI for this free, open to all event featuring food, carnival games for all ages, prizes, local vendors much more! Attendees can learn more about SCI and the programs it offers through classroom tours and live demonstrations. In addition, advisors will be on site to discuss career paths and financial aid opportunities.
What: Carnival Fun Fair with food, carnival games, prizes, local
vendors, and opportunities to learn more about SCI
Where: Southern Careers Institute’s San Antonio South Branch Campus SCI San Antonio South 238 SW Military Drive, Suite 101,
San Antonio, Texas 78221
When: Thursday, May 11, 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Who: This event is free and open to the public.
For more information about SCI’s Carnival Fun Fair or to schedule interviews, please contact Sarah Fischer at sarah.fischer@scitexas.edu.
About Southern Careers Institute:
Southern Careers Institute (SCI) began serving Texas students in 1960. They offer a diverse list of programs that develop employment-ready students who can go on to serve their communities. The eight conveniently located campuses in Austin, Brownsville, Corpus Christi, Harlingen, Pharr, San Antonio NW Loop 410, San Antonio SW Military Drive, and Waco, offer training in:
• Business: Administrative Assistant, Business Administration, Business Accounting Specialist, Associate of Applied Science in Management
• Beauty: Cosmetology Operator
• Medical: Medical Assistant, Medical Billing and Coding Specialist, Medical Office Specialist, Nurse Aide, Pharmacy Technician
• Technology: Computer Support Specialist, Software Developer, Data Science, Cyber Security, Mobile Application Developer
• Trades: Commercial Motor Vehicle Operator, Electrical Technician, HVAC, Welding, Automotive Service Technician Apprenticeship
SCI also offers hybrid and online learning modalities. Not all programs are offered at all campuses.
The San Antonio South campus is a branch of the Austin main campus located at 1701 W. Ben White Blvd, STE. 100, Austin, Texas 78704.
Phone: 512-432-1400
