Restrain Announces New LATAM Managing Director, Mr. Gonzalo Caldiz

CAMBRIDGE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Restrain is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Gonzalo Caldiz as the company’s new Managing Director for Latin America (LATAM), reinforcing Restrain’s strategic commitment to supporting growers and partners across the region.Mr. Caldiz, son of the well-respected agribusiness leader Mr. Daniel Caldiz, currently serves as Managing Director of Agrical Cono Sur S.A, Restrain’s agency partner in Latin America. With more than 18 years of experience in agribusiness, he brings a proven track record in sustainability projects, regulatory studies, product development, and precision agriculture.In his new role, Mr. Caldiz will oversee all Restrain commercial and operational activities throughout Latin America. His leadership will support the company’s expanding footprint in the region, ensuring that growers, distributors, and stakeholders receive high-quality service and expert guidance in adopting Restrain’s innovative technologies.“We are delighted to welcome Gonzalo into this pivotal role. His deep expertise, extensive industry experience, and longstanding commitment to agricultural innovation make him exceptionally well-suited to lead our operations in Latin America,” said Dan Hewitt, Managing Director, Restrain. “This appointment marks an important step in strengthening our presence and delivering even greater value to our customers across the region.”Mr. Caldiz’s appointment reflects Restrain’s continued focus on enabling sustainable, chemical-free solutions for post-harvest management and supporting farmers with practical, science-driven technologies.Restrain looks forward to continued collaboration with Agrical Cono Sur S.A. and building on the strong foundation already established in Latin America.About RestrainFor more than 20 years, Restrain has delivered natural, residue-free solutions that help potato growers improve crop performance and storage outcomes. Powered by nature, Restrain’s technology enables growers to optimise quality, enhance sustainability, and meet increasing market demand for low-residue potato production systems.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.