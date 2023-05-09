Senate Bill 517 Printer's Number 0487
PENNSYLVANIA, May 9 - An Act amending the act of April 8, 1982 (P.L.310, No.87), referred to as the Recorder of Deeds Fee Law, further providing for a fee imposed and used for demolition.
