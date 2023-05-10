Aligned Dental Partners Introduces Peerlogic to 750+ Practices to Power their Front Offices
The dental consulting company selects Peerlogic for AI-powered voice insights to improve operations efficiency across their offices.SCOTTSDALE, AZ, U.S., May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Aligned Dental Partners (ADP), a national leader in dental consulting and management services, announced today it is introducing Peerlogic as its AI provider of choice to more than 750 practices.
The consulting company works with emerging dental support organizations (DSOs), group practices, and entrepreneurial dentists to enhance productivity, efficiency, and revenues.
“It’s our goal to provide practices with solutions that will make dentists’ lives easier, elevate patient care, and grow their business,” said Chris McClure, Co-founder of Aligned Dental Partners. “When we saw what Peerlogic offers in terms of efficiencies, alert notifications, revenue saved, and actionable insights, it was an easy decision to implement and recommend it to our consulting clients.”
Peerlogic’s technology utilizes voice powered Artificial Intelligence that is solely trained on dental calls to provide actionable alerts and unparalleled insights, all with zero human intervention.
“Peerlogic and Aligned Dental Partners are united in our goal to improve office efficiencies, ultimately leading to more time spent on patient care,” said Ryan Miller, the CEO of Peerlogic. “AI analyzes vast amounts of call data to provide dental specific feedback and insights to our offices. We believe every patient interaction matters!”
The AI platform is also focused on providing actionable insights such as high value missed calls, missed call alerts, and marketing insights leading to more intelligent spending.
To learn more, visit Peerlogic.com
About Aligned Dental Partners
Aligned Dental Partners is an innovative dental consulting company working with emerging DSOs, group practices, and entrepreneurial dentists. Clients work with Aligned Dental Partners to develop their platform, increase EBITDA, and drastically grow their company’s value. ADP helps dental companies centralize their non-clinical functions and support their management teams, allowing dentists to focus on patient care. ADP’s team has been supporting the business of dentistry for over 30 years and has successfully built, operated, and transitioned dentist-owned and dentist-led groups to accomplish their goals while achieving premium valuations. For more information, visit aligneddentalpartners.com.
About Peerlogic
Founded in sunny Scottsdale, AZ, Peerlogic specializes in analyzing patient interactions using advanced technology in voice and natural language processing. They have years of experience in this field and have analyzed over 20 million minutes of dental calls. Peerlogic's services are utilized by dental offices and DSOs to gain insights that can improve the quality of patient care.
Jacquelyn Tallarico
Peerlogic
jacquelyn@peerlogic.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram