Westchester County Biosciences Accelerator Announces Pitch Day 2023
EINPresswire.com/ -- Westchester County Biosciences Accelerator (WCBA) announced today that the fourth cohort of emerging biosciences ventures will present at the annual Pitch Day event taking place May 11, 2023 from 1-6:30pm at Florence Gould Hall, New York City.
The event will feature pitches and presentations from 21 ventures participating in both the ABCT and WCBA 2023 life science accelerator cohorts. A panel of distinguished alumni will also share their work that is changing care within biosciences. Interested parties that wish to join the event should register here.
The 2023 WCBA cohort participants and ventures include:
• Chitra Dorai (Independent) – Amicus Brain Innovations, Inc | 11M Americans care for people with dementia, lacking reliable advice, resources and support. Our platform with trusted AI advisors transforms caregiving, extending aging at home.
• Chris Buser (Independent) – BioCubic | BioCubic makes inexpensive, nanoscale tissue imaging data accessible to customers in discovery, clinical research, and diagnostics, enabling earlier and more precise diagnosis of diseases.
• Guadalupe Astorga (Rockefeller University) – Top-down Therapeutics | We create engaging software solutions to help autistic children gain independence in their daily lives based on our neuroscience research in learning and visual perception.
• Justine Witzke (Independent) – Aligneage Fertility | Aligneage Fertility (est. 2023, NYC) is your boutique, human-centered sperm bank and fertility consultancy.
• Kareem Rashid Rumah and Edmondo Campisi (Rockefeller University) – NanoLytx | Leveraging our breakthrough discoveries in the pathogenesis of multiple sclerosis, we are dedicated to stopping the devastating consequences of this disease at its initial onset.
• Lili Xu (Independent) – New York Huaqi Bioengineering | NYHQBIO has developed a multi-organ preservation platform for 24-hour heart, lung, and liver preservation and 72 hours for kidneys confirmed in small and large animals.
• Neetika Ashwani (Columbia University) – KRIASH | KRIASH improves the adherence of skin-to-skin contact practice in admitted premature-babies to improve health outcomes by wireless tracking and vitals monitoring through a non-invasive medical device.
• Nicolas Tricaud and Cathy Beaumard (Independent) – Nervosave Therapeutics | Nervosave is an early-stage biotech company incorporated in Montpellier, France & New York, USA, with a focus on the prevention and cure of myelin-related disorders.
• Victor Varnado (Independent) – Databinder | DATABINDER automates expert administrative tasks using patent-pending technology and AI, transforming unstructured data into structured formats for efficient analysis across various industries. Seeking funding to scale and form partnerships.
• Yosmayra Reyes and Vikiana Clement (CUNY) – SES Lab | SES LAB is a revolutionary gaming platform that increases positive learning behaviors and diminishes disruptive learning behaviors through the use of AR/VR technology.
Westchester County Executive George Latimer said: “Westchester County is home to a diverse and growing biosciences ecosystem. This cohort of Westchester County Biosciences Accelerator includes an impressive array of innovative biosciences ventures, and we are excited to watch them grow and evolve.”
WCBA Program Director Mary Howard, commented: “The fourth cohort of the Westchester County Biosciences Accelerator program continues to pave the way to a future with improved health care. We’re excited for the innovators to showcase their breakthroughs at this growing regional event.”
Deborah Novick, Director of Entrepreneurship and Innovation, Westchester County said: “The Westchester County Biosciences Accelerator plays a pivotal role in bringing new ventures into our local biosciences ecosystem. We are proud of this year’s participants and looking forward to this week’s event.”
The 30 alums of the Westchester County Biosciences Accelerator have already raised $17 million, creating 62 full-time and 62 part-time jobs. WCBA cohort alums have also achieved important professional milestones including Jay Schiff, Founder, Addinex who was awarded a CDC SBIR for their pain management medical device; Katya Sverdlov and Eugenia Steingold, whose JelikaLite autism treatment device closed investment with NY Venture Fund, and Jeannette Mahoney, CatchU, a fall-prevention app awarded a Westchester Innovation Network partnership with Burke Rehab Hospital.
For more information on these ventures and their successes, visit Westchester County Biosciences Accelerator.
About The Westchester County Office of Economic Development
The Westchester County Office of Economic Development works to improve the County’s economic well-being and quality of life. This includes a broad range of activities to attract, create and retain jobs, and to foster a resilient, pro-growth and inclusive economy. For information, visit https://westchestercatalyst.com/.
About Westchester County Biosciences Accelerator
Westchester County Biosciences Accelerator (WCBA) is a competitive-entry, six-month program that helps grow emerging bioscience ventures by providing scientist and engineer inventors entrepreneurship education and business networking to access global funders and prospective team members. WCBA supports the development of Westchester as a hub of bioscience invention and commercialization by harnessing the creativity and ambition present in the academic institutions, spinouts from established companies and serial entrepreneurs.
The WCBA is supported by Pfizer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Wilson Sonsini, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Atostek, Moses Singer, and C3 Medical Device Consulting.
About FirstXFounder
FirstXFounder (formerly DesignTechnologies LLC), founded 2008, supports first time founders of life science companies of any stage in three competitive entry accelerator programs ABCT, WCBA, and Next Milestone, and the Master Class series, ELabNYC. Over $2.3B has been collectively raised by 500 program alums delivering the largest pipeline of ventures into Metro area incubators, creating 1,000 new jobs, and helping build the regional ecosystem.
Mary Howard
The event will feature pitches and presentations from 21 ventures participating in both the ABCT and WCBA 2023 life science accelerator cohorts. A panel of distinguished alumni will also share their work that is changing care within biosciences. Interested parties that wish to join the event should register here.
The 2023 WCBA cohort participants and ventures include:
• Chitra Dorai (Independent) – Amicus Brain Innovations, Inc | 11M Americans care for people with dementia, lacking reliable advice, resources and support. Our platform with trusted AI advisors transforms caregiving, extending aging at home.
• Chris Buser (Independent) – BioCubic | BioCubic makes inexpensive, nanoscale tissue imaging data accessible to customers in discovery, clinical research, and diagnostics, enabling earlier and more precise diagnosis of diseases.
• Guadalupe Astorga (Rockefeller University) – Top-down Therapeutics | We create engaging software solutions to help autistic children gain independence in their daily lives based on our neuroscience research in learning and visual perception.
• Justine Witzke (Independent) – Aligneage Fertility | Aligneage Fertility (est. 2023, NYC) is your boutique, human-centered sperm bank and fertility consultancy.
• Kareem Rashid Rumah and Edmondo Campisi (Rockefeller University) – NanoLytx | Leveraging our breakthrough discoveries in the pathogenesis of multiple sclerosis, we are dedicated to stopping the devastating consequences of this disease at its initial onset.
• Lili Xu (Independent) – New York Huaqi Bioengineering | NYHQBIO has developed a multi-organ preservation platform for 24-hour heart, lung, and liver preservation and 72 hours for kidneys confirmed in small and large animals.
• Neetika Ashwani (Columbia University) – KRIASH | KRIASH improves the adherence of skin-to-skin contact practice in admitted premature-babies to improve health outcomes by wireless tracking and vitals monitoring through a non-invasive medical device.
• Nicolas Tricaud and Cathy Beaumard (Independent) – Nervosave Therapeutics | Nervosave is an early-stage biotech company incorporated in Montpellier, France & New York, USA, with a focus on the prevention and cure of myelin-related disorders.
• Victor Varnado (Independent) – Databinder | DATABINDER automates expert administrative tasks using patent-pending technology and AI, transforming unstructured data into structured formats for efficient analysis across various industries. Seeking funding to scale and form partnerships.
• Yosmayra Reyes and Vikiana Clement (CUNY) – SES Lab | SES LAB is a revolutionary gaming platform that increases positive learning behaviors and diminishes disruptive learning behaviors through the use of AR/VR technology.
Westchester County Executive George Latimer said: “Westchester County is home to a diverse and growing biosciences ecosystem. This cohort of Westchester County Biosciences Accelerator includes an impressive array of innovative biosciences ventures, and we are excited to watch them grow and evolve.”
WCBA Program Director Mary Howard, commented: “The fourth cohort of the Westchester County Biosciences Accelerator program continues to pave the way to a future with improved health care. We’re excited for the innovators to showcase their breakthroughs at this growing regional event.”
Deborah Novick, Director of Entrepreneurship and Innovation, Westchester County said: “The Westchester County Biosciences Accelerator plays a pivotal role in bringing new ventures into our local biosciences ecosystem. We are proud of this year’s participants and looking forward to this week’s event.”
The 30 alums of the Westchester County Biosciences Accelerator have already raised $17 million, creating 62 full-time and 62 part-time jobs. WCBA cohort alums have also achieved important professional milestones including Jay Schiff, Founder, Addinex who was awarded a CDC SBIR for their pain management medical device; Katya Sverdlov and Eugenia Steingold, whose JelikaLite autism treatment device closed investment with NY Venture Fund, and Jeannette Mahoney, CatchU, a fall-prevention app awarded a Westchester Innovation Network partnership with Burke Rehab Hospital.
For more information on these ventures and their successes, visit Westchester County Biosciences Accelerator.
About The Westchester County Office of Economic Development
The Westchester County Office of Economic Development works to improve the County’s economic well-being and quality of life. This includes a broad range of activities to attract, create and retain jobs, and to foster a resilient, pro-growth and inclusive economy. For information, visit https://westchestercatalyst.com/.
About Westchester County Biosciences Accelerator
Westchester County Biosciences Accelerator (WCBA) is a competitive-entry, six-month program that helps grow emerging bioscience ventures by providing scientist and engineer inventors entrepreneurship education and business networking to access global funders and prospective team members. WCBA supports the development of Westchester as a hub of bioscience invention and commercialization by harnessing the creativity and ambition present in the academic institutions, spinouts from established companies and serial entrepreneurs.
The WCBA is supported by Pfizer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Wilson Sonsini, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Atostek, Moses Singer, and C3 Medical Device Consulting.
About FirstXFounder
FirstXFounder (formerly DesignTechnologies LLC), founded 2008, supports first time founders of life science companies of any stage in three competitive entry accelerator programs ABCT, WCBA, and Next Milestone, and the Master Class series, ELabNYC. Over $2.3B has been collectively raised by 500 program alums delivering the largest pipeline of ventures into Metro area incubators, creating 1,000 new jobs, and helping build the regional ecosystem.
Mary Howard
FirstXFounder
email us here