AIS check station opens at new Cody Game and Fish office May 18

Cody - An aquatic invasive species (AIS) check station will open at the new Wyoming Game and Fish Department Regional office in Cody May 18.

The AIS check station at the new building will replace the check station previously located on Highway 120 north of Cody near the turn off to Newton Lakes.



Beginning May 18, vehicles towing watercraft traveling south on Highway 120 towards Cody will be required to stop for boat inspections at the Game and Fish Cody Regional office. Hours of operation will be from 7:15 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Thursday through Sunday throughout the summer. The Cody Regional office is located at 2 Tilden Trail; the inspection office is on the north side of the building.



The new location of the AIS check station offers many benefits to boaters and creates efficiencies for Game and Fish. “One of the benefits of the new location is a large parking lot and turn-around making it safer and easier for boaters to stop at the check station,” said Emily Youse, AIS regional coordinator. “In addition, in the event that a boat requires decontamination, that process can be done on-site.”



AIS check stations are an important component of helping to stop the spread of AIS in Wyoming. All boats entering Wyoming March 1-November 30th need an AIS inspection prior to launching and any boats last on a water positive for Zebra/Quagga mussels need an inspection year-round.



Watercraft owners can make their check station stop quicker if their watercraft are Clean, Drained and Dry upon arrival.

- WGFD -