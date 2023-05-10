Branching Minds Named Finalist for Two Prestigious SIIA CODiE Awards
To be a finalist in these two distinguished categories is an incredible honor & recognition that we are fulfilling our mission to empower educators to support the holistic needs of their students.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Branching Minds, a leading education technology company that leverages the learning sciences and technology to help K-12 schools and districts effectively personalize instruction and intervention, has been named a finalist for two 2023 SIIA CODiE Awards, in the categories of Best Collaborative Solution for Teachers, and Best Evidence Management Solution. CODiE Finalists represent the best products, services and people in the Education and Business Technology Industries, and were selected by industry expert judges, including teachers and administrators.
— Maya Gat, CEO and Co-Founder
“I started Branching Minds because, as a former classroom teacher, I desperately wanted a solution that could help me figure out how to leverage evidence-based practices for my students and better collaborate with other educators,” says Maya Gat, CEO and Co-Founder. She adds “To be named a 2023 CODiE finalist in these two distinguished categories is an incredible honor and recognition that we are fulfilling our mission to empower all educators to effectively, efficiently and equitably support the holistic needs of their students.”
“The 2023 CODiE Award finalists highlight the products and people who are out in front, leading their industries forward,” said SIIA President Chris Mohr. “These honorees continue the proud tradition of CODiE Award finalists of recognizing the most impactful products, services and leaders of their time, setting a foundation for the next generation of innovators. Congratulations to all who received this well-earned acknowledgment.”
For over three decades, the SIIA CODiE Awards have recognized leaders in innovation and excellence from the education and business technology world. The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-recognized awards program and finalists are determined by industry experts.
CODiE Award winners will be announced during the Virtual Celebrations June 21-22, 2023 at 1pm EST.
Details about each finalist are listed at https://siia.net/codie/codie-finalists/
About Branching Minds
Branching Minds partners with schools to help educators streamline differentiation and personalize learning through an MTSS system solution that simplifies best practices. Since 2013, Branching Minds has worked with more than 217,000 teachers, 41,500 managers, 3,000 district administrators, 3,000 schools, and 250 districts across 33 states, to improve outcomes for more than 1.5 million students. For more information, visit https://branchingminds.com
About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards
The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to celebrate the vision, talent, and advances in building quality products in the Tech Industry. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for Leading Innovation and Achieving Excellence. For more information, visit https://siia.net/CODiE.
About Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA)
SIIA is the only professional organization connecting more than 700 data, financial information, education technology, specialized content and publishing, and connects learners and educators. Our diverse members manage the global financial markets, develop software that solves today’s challenges through technology, provide critical information that helps inform global businesses large and small, and innovate for better communication across the information ecosystem.
