Total Medical Compliance celebrates 27 years in OSHA and HIPAA compliance
Our focus remains on offering customized OSHA & HIPAA compliance and expert service for our clients,. We’re using this opportunity to look toward the future and ways we can support our clients.”INDIAN TRAIL, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Total Medical Compliance (TMC), a leading healthcare compliance company focused on OSHA and HIPAA education and training, is celebrating its 27th year in business.
— Bill Fivek, President and CEO of Total Medical Compliance
Since its founding in 1996, TMC has established itself as a trusted partner for healthcare professionals and business associates seeking compliance services. TMC is a family-owned business, has trained hundreds of thousands of individuals in compliance, specializes in OSHA and HIPAA healthcare compliance, and manages clients across the United States.
“We are thrilled to celebrate our 27th year in business and are committed to continuing our growth in existing and new markets, along with our ongoing dedication to our clients,” said Bill Fivek, President and CEO of Total Medical Compliance. “I’d like to thank our talented and hardworking employees who are committed to the success of our clients. I also want to thank our clients and business partners who continue to believe in our products, services, and people – we celebrate this occasion because of you.”
TMC has trained healthcare professionals in a variety of industries including oncology, eye care, dentistry, medical spas, surgery centers, chiropractors, retirement communities, physical therapy, and many more. They also have business associate clients in IT, billing and coding, healthcare staffing, and medical supply companies, to name a few.
“Our focus remains on offering customized OSHA and HIPAA compliance and delivering expert service from beginning to end for our clients,” Fivek said. “We’re using this opportunity to look toward the future and other ways we can support our clients with our products and services.”
The company’s most recent products are their online business associate HIPAA manual and the first North Carolina online dental radiation manual. These two products come after the launch of an upgraded, user-friendly online compliance manual platform.
For more information on Total Medical Compliance’s on-site and online compliance services, please visit www.totalmedicalcompliance.com, or contact customer service at 888-862-6742, Monday through Friday from 8:00am – 5:00pm (EST).
