Total Medical Compliance and EmergeOrtho partner to enhance OSHA compliance for North Carolina healthcare practices
We have been extremely impressed by the thorough audit reports and customized OSHA materials TMC provides, as well as the availability of their knowledgeable consultants to answer our OSHA questions”INDIAN TRAIL, NC, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Total Medical Compliance (TMC), a leading provider of healthcare compliance solutions, is pleased to announce their partnership with EmergeOrtho. This partnership will provide and enhance EmergeOrtho’s OSHA compliance training to support their healthcare network in federal and state compliance regulations.
“We’re excited to bring EmergeOrtho into our ever-expanding compliance programs,” said Bill Fivek, TMC President and CEO. “We look for partners that have similar business values and who emphasize their employee and patient safety.”
Lynne DeVenny, EmergeOrtho's Compliance Program Manager states, "We have been extremely impressed by the thorough audit reports and customized OSHA materials TMC provides for each location, as well as the availability of their knowledgeable consultants to answer our OSHA questions any time."
TMC is a national provider of compliance services and customizes their offerings to their customers, whether that involves online training or their on-site expertise.
To learn more about TMC’s compliance programs, visit totalmedicalcompliance.com or contact TMC for a free quote.
About Total Medical Compliance (TMC)
Total Medical Compliance has been trusted by healthcare practices and business associates for over 25 years to be their HIPAA and OSHA compliance partner. We deliver customized, expert compliance solutions with extraordinary customer support to achieve a safe environment for patients and employees. Support in the compliance process is available from online training through inspections and audits. We allow you to concentrate on your patients, not compliance.
About EmergeOrtho
With an unparalleled team led by board-certified, fellowship-trained specialists, EmergeOrtho provides comprehensive, patient-centered orthopedic, spine and pain management care—all with the goal of helping you emerge stronger, healthier, and better able to lead an active life. For more about EmergeOrtho, visit emergeortho.com.
