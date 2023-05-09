Cleveland County Disaster Survivors Now Eligible for FEMA

OKLAHOMA CITY – Cleveland County has been added to the major disaster declaration for Oklahoma’s tornadoes, straight-line wind and severe storms April 19-20. Residents who had damage or losses from the storms may now apply for FEMA disaster assistance.

The federal disaster declaration now allows FEMA to provide direct support to individuals and households in three counties under the Individual Assistance program: Cleveland, McClain and Pottawatomie.

Homeowners and renters in the three counties who had damage or losses as a direct result of the storms are encouraged to apply for FEMA assistance. Disaster assistance may include grants to help pay for temporary housing and essential home repairs as well as other serious disaster-related needs such as medical and dental expenses, transportation, childcare, and moving and storage expenses.

The fastest and easiest way to apply for FEMA assistance is by visiting DisasterAssistance.gov.

If it is not possible to apply online, call 800-621-3362. The toll-free telephone lines operate from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CDT seven days a week. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.