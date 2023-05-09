Submit Release
Governor DeSantis Receives Forty-One Bills from the Florida Legislature

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis received the following bills from the Florida Legislature.

 

 

The Governor has until May 24, 2023, to act on these bills.

 

CS/CS HB 1387 – Department of Health

CS/HB 1597 – Florida Virtual School

CS/HB 733 – Middle School and High School Start Times

HB 891 – Year-Round School Pilot Program

CS/CS/HB 1259 – Education

CS/HB 109 – State Park Campsite Reservations

HB 7003 – Review under the Open Government Sunset Review Act

HB 1091 – Licensing Fee Relief

CS/CS/HB 639 – Issuance of Special Beverage Licenses

CS/CS/HB 437 – Property Owners’ Right to Install, Display, and Store Items

HB 7007 – A Review under the Open Government Sunset Review Act

HB 7035 – A Review under the Open Government Sunset Review Act

CS/HB 1441 – A Florida Museum of Black History

HB 267 – Telehealth Practice Standards

HB 7061 – Sheriffs Providing Child Protective Investigative Services

CS/CS/HB 949 – Operation of a Golf Cart

CS/CS/CS/HB 1305 – Department of Transportation

SB 7054 – Central Bank Digital Currency

CS/SB 1580 – Protections of Medical Conscience

CS/SB 252 – Protection from Discrimination Based on Health Care Choices

CS/CS/SB 238 – Public Records

CS/CS/SB 1718 – Immigration

CS/SB 7020 – A Review under the Open Government Sunset Review Act

SB 7022 – A Review under the Open Government Sunset Review Act

CS/CS/SB 902 – Safety Standards for Amusement Rides

CS/SB 904 – Public Records

CS/CS/SB 724 – Seagrass Restoration Technology Development Initiative

CS/CS/CS/SB 1418 – Emergency Communications

CS/CS/SB 752 – Temporary Commercial Kitchens

CS/SB 1458 – Roller Skating Rink Safety

SB 614 – Mammography Reports

CS/CS/SB 540 – Local Government Comprehensive Plans

CS/SB 1332 – Missing Persons

CS/SB 7014 – Juvenile Justice

CS/SB 1616 – Public Records

CS/SB 404 – Public Records

CS/CS 774 – Ethics Requirements for Public Officials

CS/SB 666 – Form of Candidate Oath

CS/SB 234 – Statutorily Required Reports

SB 948 – Records Electronically Filed with the Department of State

CS/SB 946 – Public Records

 

 

 

###

