Governor DeSantis Receives Forty-One Bills from the Florida Legislature
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis received the following bills from the Florida Legislature.
The Governor has until May 24, 2023, to act on these bills.
CS/CS HB 1387 – Department of Health
CS/HB 1597 – Florida Virtual School
CS/HB 733 – Middle School and High School Start Times
HB 891 – Year-Round School Pilot Program
CS/CS/HB 1259 – Education
CS/HB 109 – State Park Campsite Reservations
HB 7003 – Review under the Open Government Sunset Review Act
HB 1091 – Licensing Fee Relief
CS/CS/HB 639 – Issuance of Special Beverage Licenses
CS/CS/HB 437 – Property Owners’ Right to Install, Display, and Store Items
HB 7007 – A Review under the Open Government Sunset Review Act
HB 7035 – A Review under the Open Government Sunset Review Act
CS/HB 1441 – A Florida Museum of Black History
HB 267 – Telehealth Practice Standards
HB 7061 – Sheriffs Providing Child Protective Investigative Services
CS/CS/HB 949 – Operation of a Golf Cart
CS/CS/CS/HB 1305 – Department of Transportation
SB 7054 – Central Bank Digital Currency
CS/SB 1580 – Protections of Medical Conscience
CS/SB 252 – Protection from Discrimination Based on Health Care Choices
CS/CS/SB 238 – Public Records
CS/CS/SB 1718 – Immigration
CS/SB 7020 – A Review under the Open Government Sunset Review Act
SB 7022 – A Review under the Open Government Sunset Review Act
CS/CS/SB 902 – Safety Standards for Amusement Rides
CS/SB 904 – Public Records
CS/CS/SB 724 – Seagrass Restoration Technology Development Initiative
CS/CS/CS/SB 1418 – Emergency Communications
CS/CS/SB 752 – Temporary Commercial Kitchens
CS/SB 1458 – Roller Skating Rink Safety
SB 614 – Mammography Reports
CS/CS/SB 540 – Local Government Comprehensive Plans
CS/SB 1332 – Missing Persons
CS/SB 7014 – Juvenile Justice
CS/SB 1616 – Public Records
CS/SB 404 – Public Records
CS/CS 774 – Ethics Requirements for Public Officials
CS/SB 666 – Form of Candidate Oath
CS/SB 234 – Statutorily Required Reports
SB 948 – Records Electronically Filed with the Department of State
CS/SB 946 – Public Records
