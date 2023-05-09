AmTrust Announces Quarterly Cash Dividends on Preferred Stock

AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. ("AmTrust" or the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a cash dividend per share on the following series of non-cumulative preferred stock:

Series Rate Dividend A 6.750% $0.421875 B 7.250% $0.453125 C 7.625% $0.476563 D 7.500% $0.468750 E 7.750% $0.484375 F 6.950% $0.434375

The preferred dividends will be payable June 15, 2023 to stockholders of record on June 1, 2023.

About AmTrust Financial Services, Inc.

AmTrust Financial Services, Inc., a multinational insurance holding company headquartered in New York, offers specialty property and casualty insurance products, including workers' compensation, business owner's policy (BOP), general liability and extended service and warranty coverage. For more information about AmTrust, visit www.amtrustfinancial.com

