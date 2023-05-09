Readout of HHS Secretary Becerra’s In-Person Roundtable Meeting with Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Leaders

HHS hosts discussion to highlight the Biden-Harris Administration's commitment to meeting the needs of AA and NHPI communities.

On Monday, May 8th, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra hosted a roundtable discussion with leaders of 11 national organizations serving Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AA and NHPI) communities. Secretary Becerra was joined by Krystal Ka‘ai, Executive Director of the White House Initiative on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders (WHIAANHPI), who moderated the discussion.

During the meeting, Secretary Becerra joined participants in celebrating AA and NHPI Heritage Month and reaffirmed the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to address mental health and health disparities impacting AA and NHPI communities, promote greater data disaggregation and language access, and provide technical assistance for grant opportunities. As Co-Chair of WHIAANHPI, Secretary Becerra thanked the leaders for their tireless commitment to advancing health equity for AA and NHPI communities and shared his desire to continue collaboration and engagement with community members.

In January 2023, the Biden-Harris Administration released its first-ever national strategy to advance equity, justice, and opportunity for AA and NHPI communities. The strategy, which comprises action plans prepared by 32 federal agencies including HHS, builds on the Administration’s broader equity agenda and details much needed investments in AA and NHPI communities and priorities.

The following participants joined the roundtable: