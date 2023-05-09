Readout of HHS Secretary Becerra’s In-Person Roundtable Meeting with Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Leaders
HHS hosts discussion to highlight the Biden-Harris Administration's commitment to meeting the needs of AA and NHPI communities.
On Monday, May 8th, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra hosted a roundtable discussion with leaders of 11 national organizations serving Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AA and NHPI) communities. Secretary Becerra was joined by Krystal Ka‘ai, Executive Director of the White House Initiative on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders (WHIAANHPI), who moderated the discussion.
During the meeting, Secretary Becerra joined participants in celebrating AA and NHPI Heritage Month and reaffirmed the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to address mental health and health disparities impacting AA and NHPI communities, promote greater data disaggregation and language access, and provide technical assistance for grant opportunities. As Co-Chair of WHIAANHPI, Secretary Becerra thanked the leaders for their tireless commitment to advancing health equity for AA and NHPI communities and shared his desire to continue collaboration and engagement with community members.
In January 2023, the Biden-Harris Administration released its first-ever national strategy to advance equity, justice, and opportunity for AA and NHPI communities. The strategy, which comprises action plans prepared by 32 federal agencies including HHS, builds on the Administration’s broader equity agenda and details much needed investments in AA and NHPI communities and priorities.
The following participants joined the roundtable:
- Jeff Caballero, Executive Director, Association of Asian Pacific Community Health Organizations (AAPCHO)
- Juliet Choi, President and CEO, Asian & Pacific Islander American Health Forum (APIAHF)
- Dr. Sheri-Ann Daniels, CEO, Papa Ola Lōkahi
- Dr. DJ Ida, Ph.D., Executive Director, National Asian American Pacific Islander Mental Health Association (NAAPIMHA)
- Samira Khan, President, South Asian Public Health Association (SAPHA)
- Dr. Gloria Lamela Beriones, President, Philippine Nurses Association of America
- Rod Lew, Founder & Executive Director, Asian Pacific Partners for Empowerment (APPEAL)
- Katrina Dizon Mariategue, Acting Executive Director, Southeast Asia Resource Action Center (SEARAC)
- Gregg Orton, National Director, National Council of Asian Pacific Americans (NCAPA)
- Estella Owoimaha-Church, Executive Director, Empowering Pacific Islander Communities (EPIC)
- Mini Timmaraju, President, NARAL Pro-Choice America; Board Member, National Asian Pacific American Women’s Forum (NAPAWF)