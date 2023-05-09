AG Bonta Calls for Dismissal of Lawsuit Challenging State’s Data Privacy Law for Children
State Attorney General Rob Bonta filed a brief Friday asking a federal district court judge to strike down a lawsuit challenging the state’s law requiring social media companies to prioritize the privacy and safety of data collected from minors. Assembly Bill 2733, authored by Assemblywoman Buffy Wicks, D-Oakland, was signed into law last year and regulates companies that provide “an online service, product or feature likely to be accessed by children.”