California's bar pass rate sinks, following national trend

The overall pass rate was 32.5%, down slightly from 34% in February of 2022, the State Bar of California said Friday. California had more February bar examinees than any other jurisdiction at 3,765. California joins a wave of jurisdictions with pass rate declines in February—a trend some experts have attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic’s disruption of law schools. Many of February’s bar examinees were in their crucial first year of law school when the pandemic forced classes online, they noted.

