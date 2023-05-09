Submit Release
Attorney General Bonta Co-Leads 22 States to Protect Patients Against Texas’ Attempt to Exclude Abortion from Emergency Healthcare

California Attorney General Rob Bonta today co-led a multistate coalition in a legal fight to protect Americans’ access to abortions during life-threatening medical emergencies. In an amicus brief, the coalition supported the Biden Administration’s defense of its Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act (EMTALA) guidance, which restates hospitals’ obligations under EMTALA, requiring doctors nationwide to perform abortions when necessary in emergency situations.

