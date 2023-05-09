DCI Issues Statement On Sports Wagering Investigation

May 9, 2023

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Division of Criminal Investigation is releasing the following statement in regards to a sports wagering investigation:

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation’s (DCI) Special Enforcement Operations Bureau serves as the primary criminal investigative and enforcement agency for gambling laws in the state of Iowa. The DCI is involved in an ongoing investigation concerning sports wagering involving individuals at the University of Iowa and Iowa State University. At this time, no criminal charges have been filed and no further information will be released. The DCI will work cooperatively with the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission concerning any potential regulatory violations.