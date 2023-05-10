Submit Release
Jason Mitchell Group to Share Success Strategies at Exclusive Real Estate Event in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Real estate professionals in Charlotte will have the unique opportunity to attend an exclusive event designed to enhance their skills and expand their businesses. "How to 4X Your Real Estate Business," hosted by Jason Mitchell, CEO of Jason Mitchell Group (JMG), is scheduled for May 25th at 12 PM EDT at the Marriott, 100 West Trade St., Charlotte, NC 28202. Interested individuals are encouraged to register early as seating is limited.
Participants can expect to network with industry leaders and learn the proven formula that propelled JMG to the top of the US real estate market in 2022. As the Charlotte area experiences an influx of high-quality referrals, this event offers a rare chance for professionals to develop their careers in the thriving real estate sector.
Key topics to be covered during the event include:
Referrals: Attendees will learn how JMG has developed a trusted network of referral partners, who have helped agents secure business with an impressive 90% success rate.
Training: The event will showcase the ongoing training and development provided to JMG agents, ensuring they consistently deliver exceptional service to clients.
Leadership: JMG's history of fostering a community of successful industry leaders, offering support and driving innovation since 2006, will be explored in detail.
Growth: Participants will discover how partnering with JMG goes beyond traditional brokerage services, enabling them to expand their client base, develop their unique real estate identities, and maximize their professional potential.
In 2022, JMG was recognized as one of the INC 5000 fastest-growing companies in the USA, having closed 8,000 transactions and $3.5 billion in volume that year. The company aims to expand its presence in Charlotte, accommodating thousands of referrals and offering unparalleled business opportunities through its premier partnerships.
This event will provide invaluable insights for real estate professionals seeking to enhance their knowledge and learn from industry-leading experts. For those unable to attend the event, further information about JMG can be found on their website.
To secure a spot at this exclusive event, interested individuals can register on the event's registration page.

