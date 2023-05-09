UK Brewers and Designers Win "Crushies" in 2023 Craft Beer Marketing Awards Announced LIVE from Craft Brewers Conference
The 2023 Craft Beer Marketing Awards (CBMAs) "Crushie" winners were announced recently LIVE from the 2023 Craft Brewers Conference in Nashville, TN.
WPA Pinfold in Leeds, England won 3 Platinum Crushies in the categories of Best Bottle Design 7-21oz. Best Bottle Design 22-26oz. and Best Can Design 8-15oz. Wild Card Brewery in London won 1 Platinum Crushie for Best Can Design/Best Beer Series for Astrology series
UK Breweries, Designers & Agencies Recognized in Global Awards Program; $6K Raised for MJF Beer Scholarship Program
We were impressed by the creativity and innovation of marketing displayed in the entries. More than 600 industry professional judges from around the world had their work cut out for them this year!”MELVILLE, NEW YORK, USA, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2023 Craft Beer Marketing Awards (CBMAs) "Crushie" winners were announced recently LIVE from the 2023 Craft Brewers Conference in Nashville, TN. The ceremony was streamed on Facebook LIVE. The winning entries can be viewed on the CBMAS 2023 Winners Gallery.
— CBMAS Co-Founder Jim McCune
United Kingdom breweries, designers and agencies racked up 4 total Crushie wins:
WPA Pinfold in Leeds, England won 3 Platinum Crushies in the categories of Best Bottle Design 7-21oz. Best Bottle Design 22-26oz. and Best Can Design 8-15oz. Wild Card Brewery in London won 1 Platinum Crushie for Best Can Design/Best Beer Series for their Astrology Series.
PLATINUM CRUSHIE
Wild Card Brewery (London)
Astrology Series
Best Can Design / Best Beer Series
PLATINUM CRUSHIE
WPA Pinfold (Leeds, England)
Thwaites Jubilee Ale
Best Bottle Design / 7 - 21oz (207 - 621ml)
PLATINUM CRUSHIE
WPA Pinfold (Leeds, England)
Bottle-aged IPA, Headless Laud
Best Bottle Design / 22 - 26oz (651 - 769ml)
PLATINUM CRUSHIE
WPA Pinfold (Leeds, England)
Hogstar Lager
Best Can Design / 8 - 15oz (237 - 444ml)
Full details and images of the winning entries can be viewed in the CBMAS 2023 Winners Gallery.
In addition to a Crushie trophy re-design, this year the CBMAS started a charity fundraiser category, “Show Us Your Favorite Tattoo”, that raised $6K to benefit the Michael J Jackson Foundation (MJF) that funds scholarships for black, indigenous, and people of color within the brewing and distilling trades. The winning tattoo was entered by Chris Jacobs from Beer Zombies Brewing Company in Las Vegas, NV and was drawn by tattoo artist Aaron Jackman, from Ghost Tattoo (Las Vegas, NV).
A wide range of entries were received from every region of the world. All winning entries can be viewed on the CBMAs websites' 2023 Winners Gallery. The US had the most winners followed by Australia and Canada. The US state with the most wins was Georgia, followed by Texas and Colorado and Washington tied for 3rd place in the amount of US state wins.
"We were so impressed by the sheer creativity, innovation, and caliber of marketing displayed in entries from around the world in every category," said CBMAS Co-Founder Jim McCune, "More than 600 industry professional judges from around the world had their work cut out for them this year!"
The CBMAs is the first awards program of its kind. It is a worldwide competition that focuses specifically on excellence in the artistic and creative marketing and packaging efforts of breweries, designers and agencies craft beer that play an increasingly critical role in differentiating brands in the retail marketplace. Houston-based Bev Pros returned as the presenting sponsor. Additional sponsors included Yakima, WA-based Yakima Chief Hops, Deer Park, NY-based DWS Printing and Birmingham, AL-based Steel City Taps, Sterling, VA-based BarTrack, and Melville, NY based EGC Group.
A total of 305 award wins were presented to winning brewers, designers, and marketing agencies from throughout the world this year. This year there are 89 Platinum Crushie wins, 160 Gold Crushie wins and 56 Global Crushie wins.
Early-Bird entries for the 2024 CBMAS awards season and judge recruitment will start being accepted in September. For additional information, visit craftbeermarketingawards.com
ABOUT CRAFT BEER MARKETING AWARDS
The Craft Beer Marketing Awards was established in 2019 to give recognition to the best of the best in the marketing realm of the brewing industry. With categories that range from the “Best Can Design” to “Coolest Taproom,” and “Best Website Design” to “Best Original Videos,” there’s an opportunity to showcase the best work in every area of marketing in the brewing industry. For more information, and to listen to the Marketing On Tap Podcast sponsored by EGC Group, visit https://craftbeermarketingawards.com/podcast/
###
Chris Collora
Craft Beer Marketing Awards
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook