UK Brewers and Designers Win "Crushies" in 2023 Craft Beer Marketing Awards Announced LIVE from Craft Brewers Conference

The 2023 Craft Beer Marketing Awards (CBMAs) "Crushie" winners were announced recently LIVE from the 2023 Craft Brewers Conference in Nashville, TN.

WPA Pinfold in Leeds, England won 3 Platinum Crushies in the categories of Best Bottle Design 7-21oz. Best Bottle Design 22-26oz. and Best Can Design 8-15oz. Wild Card Brewery in London won 1 Platinum Crushie for Best Can Design/Best Beer Series for Astrology series