Kanda Software Achieves ISO/IEC 27001 Certification
Globally recognized ISO/IEC 27001 certification demonstrates Kanda Software commitment to information security
Obtaining the ISO 27001 certification is an important milestone for Kanda. Data security is a top priority in our business operations, and we manage our customers' data with the utmost care.”NEWTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kanda Software Inc., a leading provider of custom software development and digital transformation services, has announced that it obtained the ISO/IEC 27001 certification for its information security management systems. This certification confirms that Kanda's information security program meets the highest requirements of the International Standards Organization.
— Alex Karpovsky, CEO, Kanda Software Inc.
The ISO 27001 certification is the gold standard for effective information management. As an ISO 27001-certified organization, Kanda can assure its clients that their critical information assets are safe.
Kanda's ISO 27001 certification reflects company's commitment to providing customers and partners with the highest InfoSec standards and to ensuring the security of data is properly controlled and implemented in all areas of the organization.
"Obtaining the ISO 27001 certification is an important milestone for Kanda. It acknowledges that we adhere to strict security standards in the way we handle our information. As a trusted software development partner, we aim to reassure our customers that data security is a top priority in our business operations, and we manage our customers' data with the utmost care." said Alex Karpovsky, CEO, Kanda Software Inc.
About ISO 27001 certification
By implementing the most recent version of the standard, ISO 27001, organizations can achieve C-level corporate governance, which automatically integrates with other standards such as ISO 22301 for Business Continuity Management, ISO 20000-1 for IT Service Management, ISO 9001 for Quality Management, and ISO 14001 for Environmental Management. Managers can establish an integrated system of procedures based on these similar structures, resulting in significant savings of time and financial resources.
Moreover, compliance with ISO 27001 not only helps organizations avoid heavy fines and penalties but also enables them to make informed decisions based on risk management and continuous improvement. It strengthens the organizational structure by defining roles and responsibilities for information assets, implementing security measures across the entire organization, and creating a culture that prioritizes information security.
About Kanda
Kanda is a trusted provider of Custom Software Development, Cloud Engineering, DevOps and ML/AI services with over 30 years of experience delivering time-sensitive enterprise-grade solutions to a variety of clients in Healthcare, Life Sciences, Finance and Banking, Sports and Entertainment, Non-Profits. The company has been helping businesses transform their operations by leveraging cutting-edge technologies, including cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and blockchain.
Kanda's services cover the entire software development lifecycle, from ideation to deployment and maintenance, with the company's clients coming from a wide range of industries, including healthcare, finance, and logistics. With a team of experienced software engineers, project managers, and designers, Kanda is committed to delivering high-quality solutions that meet their customers' unique needs.
Valery Morozova
Kanda Software
+1 617-340-3850
email us here